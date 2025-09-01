‘Jaws’ Makes Box Office Comeback As ‘Weapons’ Returns To No. 1

Topline Steven Spielberg’s iconic flick “Jaws” returned to theaters for a 50th anniversary re-release and beat out newcomer and Austin Butler-headlined “Caught Stealing” at the box office this Labor Day weekend, as Zach Cregger’s horror hit “Weapons” returned to the top spot after briefly falling behind a Netflix animated musical. The Steven Spielberg flick returned 50 years after its theatrical release. Getty Images

Key Facts

“Jaws,” which returned to 3,200 theaters 50 years after its initial theatrical release in June 1975, ranked second at the box office after collecting $8.1 million through Sunday and an estimated $9.8 million through Monday. The Spielberg film fell behind “Weapons,” which jumped back to headline the box office in its fourth weekend of release after drawing $10.2 million over three days and about $12.4 million into Labor Day. Behind “Jaws” came box office newcomers Darren Aronofsky’s “Caught Stealing” at No. 3, bringing in $7.8 million over three days and $9.5 million through Monday, and the Benedict Cumberbatch- and Olivia Colman-led “The Roses,” which collected $6.4 million through Sunday and $8 million through Monday. Between “Caught Stealing” and “The Roses” sat Disney’s “Freakier Friday” at No. 4, bringing in $6.5 million and $8.3 million over the three- and four-day periods, respectively.

Surprising Fact

“Weapons” reclaimed the weekend box office crown after being succeeded by “Kpop Demon Hunters,” an animated musical that debuted with an estimated $18 million. The film, the second-most-streamed film on Netflix since its release in June, opened at roughly 1,700 theaters across the U.S. and Canada and sold out an estimated 1,100 screenings. A soundtrack for the film also saw success, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart of highest-selling albums, while songs “Golden,” “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” reached No. 2, No. 4 and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Big Number

“Jaws” was the highest-grossing film ever following its 1975 release, bringing in $480 million at the global box office. It was later surpassed by “Star Wars,” which was released in 1977 and collected $775 million globally.

Key Background

A 50th anniversary re-release headlines a cooled summer period for movie theaters. Among the leaders at the box office in recent weeks, including “Weapons,” “Freakier Friday” and “Fantastic Four: The First Steps,” are weeks old, as new releases have yet to bring in substantial revenue. Paul Dergarabedian, a box office analyst for Comscore, told Forbes that each weekend in August grossed less than the corresponding weekend last year. On Aug. 25, the 10 top-grossing films at domestic theaters each brought in less than $5 million, marking one of the worst days at the theater in five months. Dergarabedian said he expects the box office to recover in November and December, with sequels like “Wicked: For Good” and “Zootopia 2” hitting theaters.

Further Reading

ForbesSummer Box Office Grinds To A Halt With Lack Of Big ReleasesForbes‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Jumps To No. 1 At Box Office During Limited Release—Two Months After Streaming Debut