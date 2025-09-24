The post Jaxson Dart Declared The New York Giants Starter In Just Three Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images It only took three games for the New York Giants to officially declare Jaxson Dart as its starting signal caller. According to sources from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the team’s second first-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart will be given the reigns in the team’s final September game versus the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup for the Ole Miss product is one that won’t be devoid of its challenges. The Chargers possess the number one scoring defense through three games and have forced opposing quarterbacks to throw for under 300 passing yards and more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). Wilson’s demotion came off the heels of his underwhelming primetime showing in the team’s home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards, led zero touchdown drives and tossed two horrid interceptions that quelled any chance of New York making a comeback. His final throw on the night was an out-of-bounds incompletion during a fourth-down red zone play amidst a chorus of boos. It was the thirteen-year veteran’s second time in three games where he tossed for under 200 yards and had zero passing touchdowns on at least 30 pass attempts this season. Following Wilson’s underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Daboll vowed the team would “evaluate everything” to improve the unit’s anemic passing attack. Before claiming the starting gig, Dart saw on-field time during the regular season as a designated… The post Jaxson Dart Declared The New York Giants Starter In Just Three Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images It only took three games for the New York Giants to officially declare Jaxson Dart as its starting signal caller. According to sources from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the team’s second first-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart will be given the reigns in the team’s final September game versus the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup for the Ole Miss product is one that won’t be devoid of its challenges. The Chargers possess the number one scoring defense through three games and have forced opposing quarterbacks to throw for under 300 passing yards and more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). Wilson’s demotion came off the heels of his underwhelming primetime showing in the team’s home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards, led zero touchdown drives and tossed two horrid interceptions that quelled any chance of New York making a comeback. His final throw on the night was an out-of-bounds incompletion during a fourth-down red zone play amidst a chorus of boos. It was the thirteen-year veteran’s second time in three games where he tossed for under 200 yards and had zero passing touchdowns on at least 30 pass attempts this season. Following Wilson’s underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Daboll vowed the team would “evaluate everything” to improve the unit’s anemic passing attack. Before claiming the starting gig, Dart saw on-field time during the regular season as a designated…