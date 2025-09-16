Jefferies Report: Bitcoin Mining Profits Down 5% in August

PANews reported on September 16th that according to CoinDesk, investment bank Jefferies reported on Sunday that Bitcoin mining profits fell 5% last month due to an increase in network hash rate. Analysts led by Jonathan Petersen stated that a miner with a hash rate of 1 exahash (EH/s) would earn approximately $55,000 per day in August, down from $58,000 in July and $44,000 a year ago. In August, US-listed mining companies mined a total of 3,573 bitcoins, down from 3,598 in July. These miners accounted for 26% of the Bitcoin network's hash rate, the same as in July. MARA Holdings (MARA) achieved the most significant mining results, producing 705,703 bitcoins, followed by IREN. Furthermore, MARA had the highest available hash rate of any of these companies, at 59.4 exahash (EH/s), followed closely by CleanSpark at 50 exahash (EH/s).