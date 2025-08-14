Jeffs' Brands announces $75 million investment in AI-powered cryptocurrency vault

PANews reported on August 14th that Jeffs' Brands will partner with Quantum Crypto to launch an AI-powered cryptocurrency vault management program, with a planned investment of up to $75 million, to optimize returns on Bitcoin and major stablecoins. Quantum Crypto will be responsible for vault management and compliance, while Jeffs' Brands will retain asset ownership. The service provider will receive a set-up fee, management fees, and a percentage of performance, as well as company stock options.

