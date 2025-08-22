Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)

Jerome Powell’s next words could crash crypto. Dominalt · 15 hours ago 4 min read15 hours ago -- Share

The crypto markets are looking very nervous, and we haven’t seen such negative sentiment in the market since June 22nd. The next 24 hours are going to be very critical for both crypto and the stock market because of Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The big questions are why, how much volatility should we expect, and how should we be prepared to deal with it? If Jerome Powell hints at something that the market is fearing, the next four to six weeks are going to be very ugly for the entire market.

What is happening right now?

FED chair Jerome Powell will take the stage at Jackson Hole this Friday, and history tells us that post-Jackson Hole Symposium, the broader market sees a sharp decline.

For instance, in August 2023, the market saw a sharp 4.11% decline, and in August 2022, the market corrected by more than 7% after Jackson Hole. The big question is what will happen this time and how you should be prepared to deal with…