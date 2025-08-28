Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/28 05:18
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.428-0.46%

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Monday that interviews will begin after Labor Day to identify a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with 11 candidates under consideration.

The process, overseen by President Donald Trump and his top economic aides, could be a turning point for U.S. monetary policy as the White House pushes to realign the central bank with its agenda.

Fed Chair Succession Process Underway as Trump Team Prepares Shortlist

Bessent, the 79th U.S. Treasury Secretary, described the contenders as “very strong” and said the goal is to narrow the field to three or four finalists for Trump by fall.

“There are 11 very strong candidates. President Trump knows some of them; he doesn’t know others. We’ll begin talking to him after Labor Day,” Bessent said in a video posted on X.

He added that Trump “has a very open mind” but also “his own views” on monetary policy, insisting the next chair must be an expert in both monetary and regulatory policy, capable of running “a sprawling institution which the Fed is.”

Powell’s current term expires in May 2026, and while Trump cannot remove him over policy disagreements, the administration has clarified that it intends to install new leadership once his term ends.

The push for change stems from years of tension over rate policy, evident in July when the Fed held rates at 4.25%–4.5% for a fifth straight meeting despite two governors dissenting in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993.

The decision triggered a sharp market sell-off before markets stabilized, while Powell’s press conference removed hopes of September cuts and drove market odds of zero cuts in 2025 to 25%.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell, most recently in an April 17 post on Truth Social, for keeping borrowing costs too high despite tariffs and slowing growth.

Bessent said Trump respects the Fed but believes it has “lost its way” and needs leadership aligned with his priorities of lowering rates, restoring credibility, and reshaping regulation.

That stance is already reshaping the FOMC. Last week, Trump announced plans to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations while nominating Stephen Miran as her replacement, a move seen as steering the committee toward a more dovish stance.

Markets are closely watching the succession process. Prediction platform Polymarket currently assigns a 64% chance that Trump will announce Powell’s replacement before the year’s end.

At the same time, traders have dramatically raised their expectations of imminent rate cuts, with Polymarket data showing an 80% probability of a reduction in September.

Speculation intensified after Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last week, where he acknowledged that the “balance of risks” may warrant a shift in monetary policy.

Powell cited a weakening labor market, pointing to July’s nonfarm payrolls of just 73,000, less than half of expectations, alongside sharp downward revisions to May and June data.

He suggested the downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, even as tariffs were beginning to push prices higher.

He also warned that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were beginning to push prices higher, though he argued the effects might prove temporary. Powell’s tone marked a departure from an earlier emphasis on inflation, suggesting the Fed may move preemptively to safeguard employment.

Morgan Stanley Joins Forecasts for September Fed Rate Cut as Powell Shifts Tone

Morgan Stanley has joined a growing chorus of global brokerages expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September, citing Chair Jerome Powell’s new emphasis on labor market risks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

In a note released Monday, the bank projected two 25-basis-point cuts this year, one in September and another in December, followed by steady quarterly reductions through 2026, bringing rates down to 2.75%–3.0%.

This marks a sharp departure from its earlier forecast that the Fed would hold until March 2026 before cutting more aggressively.

Powell’s remarks last week triggered a wave of forecast revisions. Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank also now expect a September cut, while traders are pricing in an 81.9% chance of a move, according to LSEG data.

Analysts say Powell’s speech indicated a shift in the Fed’s “reaction function,” with policymakers now more attuned to signs of labor market deterioration than inflation persistence.

The July jobs report showed payroll growth of just 73,000, well below expectations, alongside downward revisions to prior months.

Powell acknowledged that downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, though he also warned tariffs were beginning to push prices higher.

Critics, including crypto investor Anthony Pompliano and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have warned that attempts to fire Powell or other governors would undermine the Fed’s independence and rattle markets.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets September 16–17, where expectations for the first rate cut since 2020 are running high.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011883-70.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204.8+4.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.45-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9863-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-1.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004574-0.56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2

$4.6 billion worth of ETH is waiting to be unstaked with waiting period now over 17 days