Jerry Garcia’s New Album Becomes An Immediate Bestseller

Jerry Garcia debuts at No. 35 on the Top Album Sales chart with Live At The Warfield, selling nearly 3,350 copies in its first week. American guitarist and singer Jerry Garcia in 1976 in Austin Texas. (Photo by Nicolas Russell/Getty Images) Getty Images

30 years after his death, Jerry Garcia continues to hit the Billboard charts with regularity, thanks to his solo work as well as the seemingly endless amount of material he recorded as part of the Grateful Dead. Garcia’s music may always find a home on America’s musical rankings, and the late rocker scores another bestseller in the country this week with a huge project that fans were quick to snap up.

Jerry Garcia’s New Bestselling Album

Garcia, as the leader of the Jerry Garcia Band, debuts on the Top Album Sales chart this week. His new release, Live At The Warfield: February 28th, March 1st & 2nd, 1991, a six-disc box set, opens at No. 35 on the roster that looks at the bestselling full-lengths and EPs throughout America. The tally includes all forms of purchases, including digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl.

A Top 40 Bestseller in America

Luminate reports that in its first frame of availability, Live at the Warfield sold almost 3,350 pure purchases. That’s enough to make it one of the top 40 bestselling releases in the country, but the Jerry Garcia Band’s latest live effort does not make it to any other tally.

Jerry Garcia’s Last Hit Debuted a Year Ago

Live at the Warfield earns Garcia, who is credited sometimes as a soloist and sometimes as part of the Jerry Garcia Band, his thirty-seventh placement on the Top Album Sales chart under his own name. He last scored a new win in June 2024, when GarciaLive, Volume 21: February 13th, 1975, Keystone, Berkeley, CA spent a single turn at No. 43.

2023’s Album Opened in a Loftier Position

Garcia last opened in a loftier position than he sits in this week in the summer of 2023. Just two years ago, GarciaLive, Volume 20: June 18th, 1982, Cape Cod Coliseum, South Yarmouth, MA launched at No. 29, its all-time high.

Jerry Garcia’s Only Top 10 Bestseller

Amazingly, Garcia as a soloist – and with the Jerry Garcia Band – has only reached the top 10 on the Top Album Sales chart once out of 37 appearances. In March 2019, Electric on the Eel opened in tenth place and then disappeared.

Jerry Garcia Vs. the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is far more successful on the Top Album Sales ranking than Garcia or his namesake band. The group, which adds to its growing total multiple times each year, has sent an incredible 133 titles to the purchase-only list. 47 of those efforts have reached the top 10, and just one has hit the top spot.