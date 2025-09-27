Jessica Chastain And Nnamdi Asomugha On ‘The Savant’ Real Life Heroes

Nnamdi Asomugha, Jessica Chastain and Richard Gant in “The Savant” Apple TV+

She is an Academy Award-winning actress that does not shy away from challenging nor controversial roles. Previously celebrated for her outstanding performances in such films as The Help, Zero Dark Thirty and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain continues to have the unique ability to make audiences believe every word she says within her impressively layered portrayals and her compassionate approach.

Her talents are that much more evident in her latest project, The Savant, coming soon to Apple TV+. Chastain plays Jodi Goodwin, an undercover investigator who strategically gains the trust of hate groups on social media, in hopes of stopping them from carrying out domestic terrorist attacks.

Based around real people who secretly take on these difficult and dangerous jobs, The Savant is an enthralling new series, properly telling these uncomfortable yet necessary stories during this most divisive time in America.

Back on September 5, I sat down with Chastain for an interview, alongside her The Savant co-star Nnamdi Asomugha, who plays Jodi’s supportive husband Charlie, wondering first what it was about these real people and this all-too-timely script that both excited and challenged them to want to join this series.

Chastain said, “It’s always challenging when you are playing a real person because you don’t want to do anything that inadvertently identifies them, because it’s a dangerous job – what she’s doing. You don’t want her to get doxxed. You don’t want to bring any trouble into her life. So, that is the most intimidating aspect of it. The thing I’m most excited about for people to learn is that people do this. We spend so much time looking at the news and hearing these horrific stories of mass shootings, and it’s always too late. By the time you’re reading about it, it’s too late – but what about the ones that we were saved from? There’s this invisible group of people out there protecting us every day. That was really comforting for me to learn about.”

Nnamdi Asomugha and Jessica Chastain at the ceremony honoring Jessica Chastain with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 4, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Variety via Getty Images

Asomugha added: “I’ll just go more towards the beginning of what I was excited about when I came onto it. You know, all jokes aside, it was working with Jessica again. We had The Good Nurse that we worked on together, which did really well and we had a great time on it. You do these projects and you think – Okay, that was great. I may or may not ever see this person again, but I’ll continue on with my career. Then, to have this project show up and her name was all over it, and to be able to audition and work together again and have the great experience that we had, I think my excitement from the beginning was fulfilled and then some throughout.”

With Chastain not only being the star of The Savant, but also an executive producer on this drama series, I was curious what it means to the Oscar winner to have such ownership and agency over her work at this stage of her career.

Jessica Chastain in “The Savant” Apple TV+

Chastain said, “It’s a wonderful gift to be able to use a platform that you’ve been given, to amplify stories that you think are important. There is a lot of agency that comes with that. I don’t have to sit by and wait for someone to tell me whether or not a story is worth telling. I can instigate it and initiate it myself. There’s stuff I’ve done that I’m not acting in, but I’ve still put my weight behind. I know there are certain projects that need to be out there. It’s a great responsibility, but it’s also an incredible gift that I get to have.”

The Savant was originally scheduled to premiere on September 26, but the 8-part series was postponed by Apple TV+, following the recent Charlie Kirk tragedy. Nonetheless, what do Asomugha and Chastain hope that people from all walks of life will ultimately take away from seeing this story play out on-screen?

Nnamdi Asomugha in “The Savant” Apple TV+

Asomugha said, “I hate to throw this word around, but I think it’s the easiest path to get to what I’m trying to say – it’s that these types of heroes do exist. I think that’s not just something for America. I think that’s for the entire world to see – that there are people that are working behind-the-scenes to make sure that you have a safer and more productive life. I think that resonates with me. I hope it resonates with everyone else that watches.”

Trinity Lee Shirley and Jessica Chastain in “The Savant” Apple TV+

Chastain added about future The Savant viewers: “I hope that they pay more attention to what their children are looking at online. I hope maybe we start that conversation about how can we protect our kids better and put on some safety guardrails, so they’re not exposed to things that they shouldn’t be seeing.”

On the promotional posters for The Savant is the tagline, “Who keeps you safe?” So, I wondered what Chastain and Asomugha would say makes them feel safe, comforted and at ease within their own days lately.

“The Savant” promotional poster Apple TV+

Chastain said, “Family. It’s such a grounding thing. I know everyone’s like – Put your own mask on first on the airplane. Yes, we have to do that, but the reality is it’s very difficult to sit in your own world when you’re taking care of others. It gets you out of yourself in such a healthy way. ”

Asomugha added: “I would completely agree – a thousand percent family.”

Concluding my conversation with The Savant actors, what would they say to their characters, Charlie and Jodi Goodwin, after embodying them on this Apple TV+ series and could give them advice or a warning?

Chastain said, “Honestly, I don’t know that I have advice for them because I respect them so much. It’s such a healthy relationship. They both have so much admiration for each other, supportive of each other, honors each other’s careers – are inspired by the other. They’re good parents. So, they’re best friends.”

Asomugha added: “You almost want to just like shake their hand.”

Chastain concluded with, “Yeah, be like – you did it!”