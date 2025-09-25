Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’

Jessica Chastain in “The Savant.” Apple TV+

The Savant star Jessica Chastain says she is “not aligned” with the streamer’s decision to postpone this week’s premiere of the series following the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

The series was set to begin on Friday, Sept. 26, but now its release is in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Savant doesn’t parallel Kirk’s murder beyond its general plot line surrounding politically motivated planned attacks on specific targets.”

The series’ logline reads, “The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.”

Apple TV+ released a statement on Tuesday (via THR) that reads, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Jessica Chastain Says She’s Wishes ‘The Savant’ Wasn’t ‘So Relevant’

Jessica Chastain responded to Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the release of The Savant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.”

Chastain then went on to explain in the post why she was against Apple TV+’s decision to delay the release of the series.

“That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country.

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.

“While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now. I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

Also starring Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman and Jordana Spiro, The Savant, when it is released, consists of eight episodes. Currently, Apple TV+ only notes on its website that the series is “coming soon.”

ForbesWhat Time Does Gary Oldman’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Begin Streaming?