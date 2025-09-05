‘Jet2holiday’ Trend Spurs TikTok To Name ‘Hold My Hand’ As Song Of The Summer

Topline
In a summer without a clear “song of the summer” breakout hit, TikTok has declared a 10-year-old pop track from English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne as the title holder thanks to the “Jet2holiday” trend on the app that took off in June.
Jess Glynne on April 27, 2024 in London, England.
Key Facts
The trend saw videos of travel fails, animal encounters, disappointments and more posted alongside a brief audio clip of Glynne’s song “Hold My Hand,” followed by voice actor Zoe Lister’s declaration that “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” who then explains the money people can save by booking vacations with Jet2, a low-cost British airline.
TikTok said Thursday that “Hold My Hand” has been used over 9 million times on videos that have garnered 80 billion views.
The sound, which originally came from a 2022 ad campaign for the company, has been used by stars Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum and alongside videos depicting unfortunate scenes like a person getting knocked over by the splash from a water slide and a woman almost getting hit by an axe at a throwing range.
TikTok said its other most popular songs of the summer are “Rock That Body” by the Black Eyes Peas, “Dame Un Grrr” by Fantomel x Kate Linn, “Soul Survivor ft. Akon” by Jeezy and “Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis, who enjoyed the surge in her 64-year-old song’s popularity before she died in July at age 87.
Big Number
323.6 million. That’s how many views the most popular Jet2holiday video has on TikTok, showing someone opening an expansive curtain in what appears to be a hotel room only to reveal a surprisingly small window.
Key Background
This summer has been arguably without a hit song of the season with few breakout hits and charts led by slower songs and holdovers from 2024. Spotify last month said “Ordinary” by Alex Warren was the most-streamed song this summer, and Billboard ranked it as No. 1 on its Songs of the Summer chart, but few other songs made a dent in the charts this summer. Of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, only five were released this year and many were slower and less energetic than 2024’s “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey. Behind “Ordinary,” the next three songs on Billboard’s summer chart are all Morgan Wallen country ballads.
Tangent
One of the songs on Billboard’s summer chart, “Golden,” is from the soundtrack to Netflix smash hit film “Kpop Demon Hunters.” Billboard last month said the movie’s soundtrack broke a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs. “KPop Demon Hunters” is only the fifth soundtrack ever to achieve four Hot 100 top 10s at all, and the first since “Waiting To Exhale” in 1995. “Golden” has spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. As a Spotify artist, the KPop Demon Hunters Cast has 51.8 million monthly listeners on the platform.
