‘Jet2holiday’ Trend Spurs TikTok To Name ‘Hold My Hand’ As Song Of The Summer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 01:59
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0972-2.06%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2949+18.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017232+1.43%
Sign
SIGN$0.07103-1.95%

Topline

In a summer without a clear “song of the summer” breakout hit, TikTok has declared a 10-year-old pop track from English singer-songwriter Jess Glynne as the title holder thanks to the “Jet2holiday” trend on the app that took off in June.

Jess Glynne on April 27, 2024 in London, England.

Getty Images

Key Facts

The trend saw videos of travel fails, animal encounters, disappointments and more posted alongside a brief audio clip of Glynne’s song “Hold My Hand,” followed by voice actor Zoe Lister’s declaration that “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” who then explains the money people can save by booking vacations with Jet2, a low-cost British airline.

TikTok said Thursday that “Hold My Hand” has been used over 9 million times on videos that have garnered 80 billion views.

The sound, which originally came from a 2022 ad campaign for the company, has been used by stars Mariah Carey and Jeff Goldblum and alongside videos depicting unfortunate scenes like a person getting knocked over by the splash from a water slide and a woman almost getting hit by an axe at a throwing range.

TikTok said its other most popular songs of the summer are “Rock That Body” by the Black Eyes Peas, “Dame Un Grrr” by Fantomel x Kate Linn, “Soul Survivor ft. Akon” by Jeezy and “Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis, who enjoyed the surge in her 64-year-old song’s popularity before she died in July at age 87.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Big Number

323.6 million. That’s how many views the most popular Jet2holiday video has on TikTok, showing someone opening an expansive curtain in what appears to be a hotel room only to reveal a surprisingly small window.

Key Background

This summer has been arguably without a hit song of the season with few breakout hits and charts led by slower songs and holdovers from 2024. Spotify last month said “Ordinary” by Alex Warren was the most-streamed song this summer, and Billboard ranked it as No. 1 on its Songs of the Summer chart, but few other songs made a dent in the charts this summer. Of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, only five were released this year and many were slower and less energetic than 2024’s “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter and “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey. Behind “Ordinary,” the next three songs on Billboard’s summer chart are all Morgan Wallen country ballads.

Tangent

One of the songs on Billboard’s summer chart, “Golden,” is from the soundtrack to Netflix smash hit film “Kpop Demon Hunters.” Billboard last month said the movie’s soundtrack broke a record to become the first soundtrack to ever chart four simultaneous top 10 songs. “KPop Demon Hunters” is only the fifth soundtrack ever to achieve four Hot 100 top 10s at all, and the first since “Waiting To Exhale” in 1995. “Golden” has spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. As a Spotify artist, the KPop Demon Hunters Cast has 51.8 million monthly listeners on the platform.

Further Reading

ForbesThe ‘Nothing Beats A Jet2 Holiday’ TikTok Trend, Explained—And How The Airline Capitalized On Viral AdBy Conor MurrayForbesSummer Songs: ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts—But Critics Question Whether There’s A Song Of The Summer This YearBy Conor Murray

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/maryroeloffs/2025/09/04/jess-glynnes-hold-my-hand-is-song-of-the-summer-tiktok-says-thanks-to-jet2holiday-trend/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03966-5.50%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001774-5.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971-1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Share
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09711-2.00%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03619-1.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0267-0.81%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Share
Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Shiba Inu price crashed by over 3% on Thursday, even as the burn rate skyrocketed by over 816%. Shiba Inu (SHIB) dropped to $0.00001212, down by 25% from its highest level in July. It is also sitting at a crucial…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001209-3.58%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000546-1.26%
SphereX
HERE$0.000263+20.09%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/05 02:52
Share

Trending News

More

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Bitcoin trapped at $110K, but an explosive move could be ahead