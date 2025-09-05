JetBlue to boost in-flight Wi-Fi with Amazon Kuiper internet deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:41
Vice
VICE$0.02115+17.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09827-2.17%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009619-3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01721+0.67%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01744-0.85%

A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 departs San Diego International Airport en route to New York on March 4, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Kevin Carter | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways plans to install Amazon‘s Project Kuiper on some of its airplanes to bolster in-flight Wi-Fi, the companies announced Thursday, in a vote of confidence for the nascent internet satellite service.

The technology will be added to about a quarter of the airline’s fleet, with the rollout beginning in 2027 and expected to be complete in 2028, JetBlue President Marty St. George said on a call with reporters.

The team-up is a significant win for Amazon, which has been working to build a constellation of internet-beaming satellites in low-Earth orbit, called Project Kuiper. The service will compete directly with Elon Musk’s Starlink, which currently dominates the market and has 8,000 satellites in orbit.

Amazon has sent up 102 satellites through a series of rocket launches since April. It’s aiming to meet a deadline by the Federal Communications Commission, which requires it to have about 1,600, or half of its full constellation, in orbit by the end of July 2026.

The company hopes to begin commercial service later this year.

“Even though we still have a lot more work to do, we’re super excited to have JetBlue as the first airline customer for Kuiper,” Chris Weber, Kuiper’s vice president of sales and marketing, told reporters.

Starlink has signed up a growing number of airlines to use its services. JetBlue is Kuiper’s first airline partner, though Amazon has signed several deals recently as it tries to expand the service, including with European plane maker Airbus in April.

JetBlue has offered free in-flight internet for years through a partnership with Viasat, which operates a network of geostationary, or GEO, satellites. That partnership will continue, St. George said.

He praised Amazon’s satellite service, saying Kuiper offers high speed, low latency and high reliability compared with GEO satellite networks. JetBlue could eventually use a combination of low-Earth orbit and GEO satellites for in-flight internet, St. George added.

U.S. airlines have been working to improve their in-flight Wi-Fi, which has long been derided for slow speeds and high prices.

Southwest Airlines on Thursday said it will offer free Wi-Fi to members of its Rapid Rewards loyalty program through a partnership with T-Mobile starting Oct. 24.

Delta Air Lines followed JetBlue in unveiling complimentary connectivity in 2023 for its SkyMiles loyalty program members. Hawaiian Airlines is using Starlink for free in-flight Wi-Fi, and Alaska Airlines, which acquired that carrier last year, recently said it would outfit its planes with the same service.

United Airlines is also working to equip its planes to offer its loyalty program members free Wi-Fi through Starlink. American Airlines, for its part, in April said it plans to have free in-flight internet on most of its planes next year for members of its AAdvantage program.

Don’t miss these insights from CNBC PRO

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/jetblue-in-flight-wifi-amazon-kuiper-satellite.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

ChatGPT's XRP analysis has described price consolidating at $2.8133 beneath clustered EMAs, with RSI at 46.07 and mixed MACD, as RLUSD has reached a $700M cap and $3.2B transfers. It has outlined resistance near $2.855–$2.908 and scenarios that have targeted $3.00–$3.30 within 90 days.  
NEAR
NEAR$2.378-4.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.06942+1.52%
XRP
XRP$2.8028-1.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:03
Share
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

As the crypto market slowly gathers momentum for an end of year rally, XRP is under scrutiny by analysts. Elsewhere, a newcomer, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), tipped to change the lending game is growing like wildfire. MUTM is in its sixth presale stage and will grow by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next stage. The project […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194858-4.51%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6385-5.05%
Triathon
GROW$0.0177-26.85%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 04:00
Share
Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

The sudden move raises questions after the address in quesion moved millions in WLFI tokens.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.281-1.90%
SUN
SUN$0.021695-2.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1827-15.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

ChatGPT’s XRP Analysis: Price Consolidates at $2.81 as RLUSD Tops $700M Cap

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Why Smart Investors Are Choosing Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Over XRP for 2025 Gains

Trump's World Liberty Financial Blacklists Justin Sun Wallet After $9M Token Transfer

TRON can leap toward $0.42 – IF this level breaks

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029