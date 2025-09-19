The post Jiang Guofei Joins Yunfeng for Web3 Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Jiang Guofei leads Yunfeng’s Web3 efforts post-Ant Group tenure.Yunfeng invests $44M in ETH for treasury enhancement.Institutional ETH buys signal Asian corporate crypto adoption. Yunfeng Financial Group names Jiang Guofei, former senior executive of Ant Group, as Chairman of its Web3 Development Committee, strengthening its commitment to blockchain technology initiatives. Jiang’s appointment underscores Yunfeng’s strategic focus on expanding its blockchain footprint, coinciding with the acquisition of 10,000 ETH, reflecting growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a digital asset. Jiang Guofei Heads Yunfeng’s $44 Million Web3 Strategy Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. It comprises 13.41% of the total market and has seen significant fluctuations, including a 7.89% rise over 30 days despite a recent 1.2% dip, according to CoinMarketCap. Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. Future market responses will depend on both adoption rates and emerging technological innovations. Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Geoff Jiang, Chairman, Yunfeng Financial Group, – “Yunfeng’s leadership represents a strong Web3 DNA and talent pool.” Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Did you know? Ethereum has been a key player in the rise of decentralized finance, significantly altering traditional financial systems. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/yunfeng-web3-leadership-jiang-guofei/ The post Jiang Guofei Joins Yunfeng for Web3 Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:Jiang Guofei leads Yunfeng’s Web3 efforts post-Ant Group tenure.Yunfeng invests $44M in ETH for treasury enhancement.Institutional ETH buys signal Asian corporate crypto adoption. Yunfeng Financial Group names Jiang Guofei, former senior executive of Ant Group, as Chairman of its Web3 Development Committee, strengthening its commitment to blockchain technology initiatives. Jiang’s appointment underscores Yunfeng’s strategic focus on expanding its blockchain footprint, coinciding with the acquisition of 10,000 ETH, reflecting growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a digital asset. Jiang Guofei Heads Yunfeng’s $44 Million Web3 Strategy Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. It comprises 13.41% of the total market and has seen significant fluctuations, including a 7.89% rise over 30 days despite a recent 1.2% dip, according to CoinMarketCap. Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. Future market responses will depend on both adoption rates and emerging technological innovations. Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Geoff Jiang, Chairman, Yunfeng Financial Group, – “Yunfeng’s leadership represents a strong Web3 DNA and talent pool.” Ethereum’s Role in Corporate Treasury Boosting Confidence Did you know? Ethereum has been a key player in the rise of decentralized finance, significantly altering traditional financial systems. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,522.18 with a market cap of $545.84 billion. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory scrutiny as Web3 adoption rises. ETH’s volatility could increase, especially with regulatory bodies closely monitoring institute-driven Ethereum stockpiling. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/news/yunfeng-web3-leadership-jiang-guofei/