Jito Foundation Makes Four Updates to JTO Token Economics, Including Buyback Program

PANews reported on September 5th that Jito, the Solana ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that the Jito Foundation has launched four updates to its JTO token economics: 1. The CSD repurchased $1 million worth of JTO tokens in four phases over 10 days. The CSD will continue to use the time-weighted average price (TWAP) mechanism for repurchases, while developing additional mechanisms such as an auction system to automate JTO value accumulation; 2. The JIP-24 proposal was passed, doubling DAO block engine fees. The DAO will now receive a 6% fee share from the Jito block engine; 3. The JTO Token Economic Center was launched, providing a real-time overview of the protocol's health, covering multiple dimensions such as revenue, financial status, governance, and token performance; 4. The first token holder call will be held on September 24th, which will provide an overview of Jito's development over the past quarter, future plans, and provide a question-and-answer opportunity for token holders.