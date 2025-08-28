Jito, the crypto of the staking network on Solana

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 15:59
jito jto solana

Jito (JTO) is a crypto that entered the market less than two years ago, at the end of 2023. Technically, it is not a native cryptocurrency, but a token on Solana, as it is the token of Jito Network.

Interestingly, its market trend seems to be uncorrelated with that of SOL, the native cryptocurrency of Solana, also because it has an entirely different use. 

Jito Network: liquid staking on Solana

Jito Network is a liquid staking protocol on Solana.

On the Jito Network, users can stake their SOL, and receive JitoSOL in return.

JitoSOL tokens are freely tradable on the market, at a price similar to that of SOL. In fact, over the months, the price of JitoSOL in SOL has increased linearly from 0.99 SOL to more than 1.22.

In addition to the JitoSOL token, there is also JTO, which is the governance token of Jito Network that can be used to vote on protocol amendment proposals.

Jito Network rewards users with the staking rewards received, but also allows earning MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) rewards.

In fact, its main goal is to maximize returns for those who stake their SOL, because unlike simple direct staking on Solana, which locks the SOL, Jito allows you to maintain the liquidity of your assets thanks to the JitoSOL token. 

In this way, for example, it is possible to use JitoSOL tokens in other DeFi protocols to earn additional yields, such as through lending, without losing the original staking rewards on SOL.

The JTO token

As previously mentioned, JTO is the governance token of Jito Network.

Its primary function is to allow its holders to participate in the decision-making process of the Jito DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), because thanks to the JTO tokens, one has the right to vote on proposals for protocol changes. 

However, it also has other secondary uses, because JTO is fundamental for the entire Jito ecosystem.

First of all, the allocation of JTO tokens has been designed to incentivize community participation by rewarding early contributors and promoting active governance.

Furthermore, although MEV rewards are distributed to JitoSOL holders, the existence of the JTO token and its governance are essential for the redistribution mechanism of these profits.

Moreover, JTO has a fixed maximum supply, which makes it a limited supply token. However, so far only 370 million tokens have been distributed out of the nearly one billion existing JTO tokens, therefore its circulating supply will continue to increase for quite some time. 

For example, in September 2025 alone, an unlocking of over 11 million tokens is expected, and so on month by month until exhaustion. 

JTO Price Analysis

When it landed on the crypto market in December 2023, the price of the JTO token from Jito was about $2.4.

In the world of cryptocurrency, market trends are often described using the terms bull and bear. A bull market is characterized by rising prices and investor optimism, while a bear market is marked by falling prices and widespread pessimism. Understanding these trends is crucial for investors looking to maximize their returns in the volatile crypto market. Cryptocurrencies have become a significant part of the global financial landscape, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge. These digital assets offer unique opportunities for diversification and potential high returns, but they also come with risks due to their inherent volatility. Investors must stay informed about market conditions and be prepared to adapt their strategies accordingly. Whether navigating a bull or bear market, having a well-thought-out plan can help mitigate risks and capitalize on potential gains.

To be honest, at first it started to decline, eventually dropping below $1.7, which is probably better to take as the initial reference point for analyses instead of the $2.4 from the placement. 

In the early months of 2024, it followed the local bull run of the crypto markets, eventually recording its all-time high at $5.6. 

However, in the following months, it corrected, ending up exhausting almost all those gains, and settling around $1.9.

Since then, it has more or less always fluctuated around $2, without a clear medium/long-term directionality (at least for now), but with a certain volatility.

For example, thanks to the Trump-trade at the end of 2024, it had risen to $3.6, but in the early months of 2025, it fell back to around $2.1. 

It should be noted, however, that in April of this year it also fell below $1.6, which is lower than the $1.7 level at the end of 2023. This demonstrates how the price trend of JTO lacks direction in the medium to long term, despite the two booms at the beginning and end of 2024. 

Now, however, the price has returned to around $2.

The Objectives

For now, there is still too little historical data to analyze for making long-term predictions on JTO prices. In the short term, however, it can already be said that, at this stage, it seems to be subject to lower volatility compared to other cryptos. 

The main goal of the Jito project is to provide a liquid staking solution on SOL. 

But its main feature is the Maximum Extractable Value (MEV), which represents the potential profits that can be realized through the prioritization or ordering of transactions on the blockchain.

Jito indeed aims to create a more equitable distribution of MEV profits, thereby reducing the potential negative impacts associated with MEV extraction. 

The system used is slightly complex, but ultimately what matters for users is to stake their SOL. 

So far, Jito’s contributions to the Solana ecosystem have been significant, as it has provided users with new ways to interact with DeFi. One of the ultimate goals is also to create a transparent, fair, and user-centered platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network introduced Linux Node support and confirmed plans for a protocol upgrade to version 23, aiming to enhance infrastructure and expand KYC integration. Infrastructure Upgrades Gain Momentum Pi Network launched the Pi Node Linux, giving operators—particularly exchanges and service providers—a standardized way to run node software. The rollout eliminates the need for customized builds […] The post Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low appeared first on CoinChapter.
NODE
NODE$0.11455+5.45%
Pi Network
PI$0.35282+3.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:31
Share
Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

BitcoinWorld Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban For tech enthusiasts and a broad user base seeking digital companionship, Candy AI became a viral phenomenon. As of August 2025, the platform is no longer available, having been banned due to a combination of legal, safety, and ethical issues. However, before its shutdown, it was widely discussed for its advanced technology and the controversy surrounding its adult-oriented features. The Rise and Fall of Candy AI The platform’s popularity stemmed from its sophisticated ability to offer a deeply personalized and intimate AI chat experience, a step beyond typical chatbots. The core appeal was the ability to create and engage with an emotionally responsive virtual companion that was always available. Discussions about Candy AI often revolved around these key themes: The Novelty of AI Intimacy: The platform gained attention for simulating human-like, intimate relationships, fulfilling a desire for companionship in a digital space. Controversy and Ethical Debates: Its explicit, unfiltered content for adults sparked intense global debate over the ethics, privacy, and safety of generative AI platforms. Tech and User Curiosity: The service was a major topic in the AI community, pushing the boundaries of what was possible with conversational AI and attracting users eager to explore these new frontiers. Key Features of the Candy AI Platform Prior to its ban, Candy AI stood out from competitors due to its advanced and highly customizable features, which were built on cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning.   Customization Personalized AI Companions: Users could design their own virtual characters, often referred to as an “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend,” with extensive control over appearance and voice. Detailed Persona Creation: The platform allowed for the definition of specific personality traits, relationship dynamics, hobbies, and backstories, ensuring a highly personalized experience. Conversational Experience Advanced NLP for Realistic Conversations: Candy AI utilized sophisticated NLP to facilitate fluid, context-aware conversations that felt more authentic than scripted chatbot responses. Adaptive Memory: The AI had a robust memory system that allowed it to recall past conversations and user preferences, making interactions feel more personal and long-term. Emotional Simulation: The technology was capable of detecting a user’s tone and mood, allowing it to provide empathetic and emotionally responsive replies. Multimedia and Immersive Features Voice Integration: Users could engage in voice-based conversations, which added a more immersive and personal dimension to the chat experience. Image Generation: A key feature was the ability to request custom, on-demand images of the AI companion, such as “selfies” created from a user’s specific prompts. Immersive Roleplay: Users could participate in complex, user-scripted roleplaying scenarios, from fantasy adventures to romantic storylines. The Reason for the Ban The primary reason for the platform’s shutdown was its focus on mature, unfiltered adult-oriented content. While a premium feature available to verified 18+ users, the explicit nature of the interactions raised significant red flags. This, combined with a lack of robust age verification and content moderation, led to a global ban in August 2025 by authorities concerned with legal and ethical violations.   Conclusion The story of Candy AI underscores the rapid evolution and significant challenges within the AI companion market. While its advanced features set a new standard for conversational and personalized AI, its eventual ban highlights the critical importance of legal compliance and ethical responsibility in the development of generative AI technologies. This post Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005999+5.26%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.28-3.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.018925-52.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:03
Share
Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

PANews reported on August 28th that Sony's Layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, has launched the "Soneium Score" scoring system, designed to track and reward real-world participation across the blockchain ecosystem. The system aims to "help users build a lasting identity" through their every action, awarding points based on their on-chain activity (including asset swaps, staking, and NFT trading). The scoring framework assesses participation across four dimensions: daily activity consistency, liquidity contributions, NFT holdings, and rewards from featured projects.
RealLink
REAL$0.05945+3.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5539+2.34%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004581-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Easily Become the Next Big Crypto Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Xiao Feng: ETF is good, but DAT is better