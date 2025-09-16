Jito transferred $8 million worth of JTO tokens from its independent custody account in the early morning

PANews reported on September 16th that analyst Emmett Gallic reported that Jito transferred $8 million worth of JTO tokens from its independent escrow account early this morning. The wallet had been dry since receiving 25 million JTO tokens from the Jito Development Committee two years ago. The transfer is believed to be for the purpose of selling the tokens.

