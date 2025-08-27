JLL Bid Intensity Index, gauge of CRE transaction volume, improves in July

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 20:11
CreatorBid
BID$0.09665-16.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.05825+1.74%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04303+8.79%
GET
GET$0.009628-1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10038-0.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139+5.46%

Housing block in Warsaw, Poland

Busà Photography | Moment | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

After a pullback in commercial real estate activity earlier this year due to broad economic uncertainty, there are new signs that activity is on the move again. 

Capital is increasing and “bidder dynamics” are stabilizing, according to JLL’s global Bid Intensity Index, which saw improvement in July — its first since December. 

The index measures bidding activity in order to give a real-time view of liquidity and competitiveness in private real estate capital markets. That, in turn, is an indicator for future capital flows across investment sales transactions.

It is composed of three sub-indices: 

  • Bid-Ask Spread: Final winning bid vs. the asking price
  • Bids per Deal: Average number of bids per deal
  • Bid Variability: Pricing variability of final bids

The stabilization in bidding dynamics comes as property sector performance fundamentals are holding up and asset valuations have generally held firm so far this year, despite weaker investor sentiment, according to the report.

“With no shortage of liquidity, institutional investors are returning to the market with more capital sources and a renewed appetite for real estate,” said Ben Breslau, chief research officer at JLL. “While further recovery is expected to be gradual after moderating earlier this year, borrowing costs and real estate values in most markets have stabilized, so we expect momentum to pick up through the second half of the year.”

Get Property Play directly to your inbox

CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox.

Subscribe here to get access today.

Bid-ask spreads, the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept, are narrowing to more healthy levels across multiple sectors. The sector seeing the most improvement is so-called “living,” which is largely multifamily apartments but also includes senior living and student housing.

Retail is doing better than last year, but has been in decline over the last few months as tariffs weigh heavily on that sector. Industrial is the biggest laggard, thanks to supply chain uncertainty also muddied by potential and real tariffs. 

Office bid dynamics are showing improvement, driven by a growing number of bidders and more lenders quoting on office loans. Some have called a bottom to the office market after its Covid-induced crash. Investors are bargain hunting in some cases, but as fundamentals strengthen with more return-to-office, overall deal demand is rising.

Bottom line: Investors appear to be accepting uncertainty as the new normal, according to the JLL report. Bloxam said that includes accepting higher risk. 

“The attractiveness of CRE investments as a long-term store of value remains intact. As more investors move to a ‘risk-on’ mode, coupled with the exceptionally strong debt markets, we expect this will lead to continued growth in capital flows,” he said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/27/jll-bid-intensity-index-improves-in-july.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

In the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market trends remain a point of significant interest for investors and analysts alike. Amidst a fluctuating economy, predictions about Bitcoin’s performance by the year’s end are gaining attention, with some experts forecasting an impressive rally. Here we delve into the potential for Bitcoin’s price to reach $160,000 by [...]
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Everscale
EVER$0.00939-6.66%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 21:01
Share
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

This guide highlights the 10 best Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites for 2025. Each brand is reviewed for its strengths, including bonuses, payout speed, and player-friendly features. The goal is to help U.S. players identify trusted options and enjoy safe, crypto-powered gameplay. Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Listed Before diving into detailed reviews, here is a […]
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4314+2.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 21:00
Share
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.
DASH
DASH$23.41+5.02%
NYM
NYM$0.05123+0.27%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 21:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector