JLL Bid Intensity Index, gauge of CRE transaction volume, improves in July

After a pullback in commercial real estate activity earlier this year due to broad economic uncertainty, there are new signs that activity is on the move again.

Capital is increasing and “bidder dynamics” are stabilizing, according to JLL’s global Bid Intensity Index, which saw improvement in July — its first since December.

The index measures bidding activity in order to give a real-time view of liquidity and competitiveness in private real estate capital markets. That, in turn, is an indicator for future capital flows across investment sales transactions.

It is composed of three sub-indices:

Bid-Ask Spread: Final winning bid vs. the asking price

Bids per Deal: Average number of bids per deal

Bid Variability: Pricing variability of final bids

The stabilization in bidding dynamics comes as property sector performance fundamentals are holding up and asset valuations have generally held firm so far this year, despite weaker investor sentiment, according to the report.

“With no shortage of liquidity, institutional investors are returning to the market with more capital sources and a renewed appetite for real estate,” said Ben Breslau, chief research officer at JLL. “While further recovery is expected to be gradual after moderating earlier this year, borrowing costs and real estate values in most markets have stabilized, so we expect momentum to pick up through the second half of the year.”