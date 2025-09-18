A Catalyst or a Crisis? Dipanshu Chaudhry · 1 day ago 6 min read1 day ago -- Share

The news headlines shout “Crisis.”

The unemployment rate in the United States increased to 4.3% in August, the highest level since October 2021.

The statistics are even worse for young people: Youth unemployment rose to 10.8%, creating a dismal image for recent graduates into a workforce that appears less accepting every year.

This is framed as disastrous by major publications.

The story is straightforward and alarming: AI is replacing human labor in every job. Indeed, the fear is supported by evidence.

As part of an automation push, Salesforce eliminated 4,000 customer service positions this year.

According to a Stanford research, early-career jobs in the sectors most impacted by AI have decreased by 13%.

It appears to be the start of a generational crisis in employment.

However, underneath the anxiety is a conundrum that few are prepared to face: growing unemployment might not be a sign of a weak market.

Actually, it might be the spark that starts the bull run’s next explosive leg.