Joby Accelerates Air Taxi Launch Through Strategic Buyout

Joby will integrate Blade’s air taxi services into Uber by 2026, accelerating urban air mobility rollout.

Blade’s infrastructure allows Joby to reduce costs and gain operational expertise quickly.

eVTOL launch timelines extend beyond initial 2023 targets; Blade bridges urban air mobility gap.

Strategic acquisitions position Joby to capture early market growth in major global cities.

Joby Aviation, the California-based electric air taxi developer, has announced plans to integrate Blade’s air mobility services into the Uber app by 2026, signaling a strategic acceleration of its commercial urban air mobility ambitions.

The move follows Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business in August 2025, providing immediate access to established infrastructure and operational expertise.

Blade Integration to Expand Access

Blade, which operates air routes in New York and Southern Europe, transported over 50,000 passengers in 2024. With the upcoming integration, Uber users will be able to book Blade flights directly through the Uber app, bringing a new layer of convenience and accessibility to urban air mobility.

Joby aims to leverage Blade’s existing landing points, passenger lounges, and operational network in key cities such as Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the UK, and Japan.

The company’s electric air taxi, designed to carry four passengers and a pilot, is central to Joby’s vision of a sustainable, urban aerial transport network. However, no official launch dates for new aircraft services have yet been confirmed, reflecting the ongoing development and certification process for eVTOL technology.

Strategic Buyouts Over Internal Development

Joby’s approach highlights a broader trend in the air mobility sector: acquiring proven operations rather than building services from scratch.

After acquiring Uber’s Elevate division in 2021 and now Blade’s passenger business, Joby gains not only infrastructure but also valuable operational data and customer demand insights.

By leveraging Blade’s experience and existing infrastructure, Joby can significantly reduce the time and costs associated with establishing air taxi operations independently. The move underscores that in urban air mobility, operational expertise and ready-made infrastructure can be as critical as the aircraft technology itself.

eVTOL Deployment Timelines Shift

While Joby and Uber initially partnered in 2019 with targets to launch air taxi services by 2023 in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, these timelines have evolved.

The current focus on Blade’s helicopter services suggests that fully operational eVTOL services remain further out.

This strategy reflects broader industry dynamics, where many companies are using existing rotorcraft services to introduce consumers to the concept of urban air mobility while continuing to develop and certify their eVTOL fleets. Market projections indicate the air taxi sector will expand from $1.32–3.85 billion in 2024–2025 to between $5.16–20.5 billion by the 2030s, signaling that the most substantial growth is still on the horizon.

Bridging the Gap to Urban Air Mobility

Joby’s acquisition strategy not only accelerates market entry but also helps familiarize customers with urban aerial transport.

By providing a bridge between traditional helicopter services and future electric air taxis, the company aims to build consumer trust, operational experience, and a scalable network ahead of widespread eVTOL deployment.

Industry analysts suggest that such strategic buyouts could become standard in the evolving air mobility market, where speed to market and operational readiness may outweigh the benefits of developing new infrastructure independently. Joby’s approach demonstrates that success in the air taxi industry depends not only on innovative aircraft but also on leveraging proven systems and networks to bring aerial mobility to everyday commuters.

