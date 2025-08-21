John Deaton Applauds Winklevoss Brothers’ $21M Donation to Crypto Cause

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 21:01
TLDR

  • Winklevoss brothers donated 188 BTC worth $21M to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC.

  • Donation aims to support President Trump’s crypto agenda and midterm elections.

  • Fund focuses on crypto legislation, open banking, anti-CBDC, and developer protections.

  • John Deaton and MetaLawMan praised the donation as leadership in crypto.

John Deaton and MetaLawMan have praised the recent donation of $21 million in Bitcoin by the Winklevoss brothers. The contribution, totaling 188.4547 BTC, was made to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. Deaton described Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss as “good guys wearing white hats” in a sector often associated with negative headlines. MetaLawMan also emphasized their commitment, saying the brothers “walk the walk” in supporting crypto.

The donation aims to further the Digital Freedom Fund’s mission to support President Trump’s vision of making America the global leader in crypto. The funds will help back political candidates aligned with this agenda and promote regulatory frameworks conducive to crypto innovation.

Focus on Elections and Political Support

The Digital Freedom Fund intends to use the donation to support candidates in the midterm elections. According to Tyler Winklevoss, the PAC will identify and support champions of President Trump’s crypto agenda in primaries and midterms. The goal is to maintain legislative support that enables crypto-friendly policies.

Winklevoss highlighted the need for continued Republican control of Congress to avoid regulatory slowdowns. The fund seeks to ensure that initiatives supporting crypto adoption and financial innovation are not hindered by political opposition.

Subsequently, the Digital Freedom Fund plans to advocate for legislation that supports crypto growth while limiting unnecessary regulations. This includes creating a Bitcoin and Crypto Bill of Rights, protecting developers, and ensuring open banking access. Tyler Winklevoss emphasized protections for software developers similar to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Other legislative focuses include banning Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and promoting fair access to banking. The fund aims to prevent regulatory capture and reduce barriers for startups entering the crypto market.

Supporting Project Crypto and Industry Growth

The donation will also support the implementation of the President’s Working Group report, known as Project Crypto. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham have already initiated steps to implement these recommendations. The fund will help bring these initiatives to life, aiming for a regulatory environment that encourages crypto innovation.

Tyler Winklevoss emphasized that the donation reflects a commitment to both political action and practical crypto development. The fund will work with aligned groups to address issues such as the de minimis tax exemption for Bitcoin and other crypto transactions.

John Deaton and MetaLawMan praised the donation for demonstrating leadership and commitment to advancing the crypto industry.

The post John Deaton Applauds Winklevoss Brothers’ $21M Donation to Crypto Cause appeared first on CoinCentral.

