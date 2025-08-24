John Deaton Predicts $10K Ethereum as Spot ETFs Add $2.8B This Month

By: Coincentral
2025/08/24 17:31
Bitcoin
BTC$114,726.14-0.63%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01607-3.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02807-1.33%
Ethereum
ETH$4,748.61+0.72%
MASS
MASS$0.0006991-1.81%

TLDR

  • Ethereum ETFs attracted $2.8B in August inflows, while BTC ETFs saw $1.2B outflows.

  • Lawyer John Deaton says ETH could reach $10,000 based on corporate demand.

  • Deaton sees ETF inflows as ETH’s “ChatGPT moment” for mass adoption.

  • Ethereum hit $4,885 before pulling back, with strong weekly and monthly gains.

Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded $2.8 billion in net inflows so far this month, indicating a growing shift in investor preference. Data shared by ETF analyst Nate Geraci shows that spot Ethereum ETFs drew $340 million in new investments on Friday alone.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $1.2 billion in net outflows over the same period. Since July, Ethereum ETFs have attracted $8.2 billion in total inflows, compared to $4.8 billion for Bitcoin. Geraci described the difference as a “notable recent shift,” reflecting a rising level of institutional demand for Ethereum.

This inflow pattern has strengthened Ethereum’s position as a preferred asset in the current market cycle, particularly among corporate treasuries and fund managers.

John Deaton Forecasts $10,000 ETH Price Target

Attorney John E. Deaton, who gained recognition for representing XRP holders in legal action against the SEC, stated that Ethereum may reach a price of $10,000. He made the prediction following the ETF inflow data and growing adoption of ETH by corporate treasuries.

Deaton pointed to both market activity and infrastructure improvements in Ethereum’s ecosystem. He noted that legislative changes, such as the recent passing of the GENIUS Act, could support Ethereum’s growth. He compared Ethereum’s current momentum to the rapid rise of stablecoins, calling it a “ChatGPT moment” for ETH adoption.

Though some market participants suggest Ethereum could reach $20,000 this cycle, Deaton believes $10,000 is a more realistic price target based on current fundamentals.

Corporate Demand and Infrastructure Fuel Optimism

Deaton also referenced analysis from Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, who argued that Ethereum is positioned for strong demand due to legislative tailwinds and its use case in financial infrastructure. Lee, who serves as chairman of BitMine, has emphasized Ethereum’s role in driving on-chain adoption and long-term value creation.

BitMine recently increased its ETH holdings to over $7.19 billion, reflecting institutional belief in Ethereum as a strategic treasury asset. According to Deaton, this type of demand is a critical factor supporting Ethereum’s continued rise in both adoption and price.

Ethereum’s recent performance has already drawn recognition from industry leaders. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and trader Peter Brandt both commented on Ethereum’s latest breakout, with Brandt calling the move “powerful.”

Ethereum Consolidates Near $4,740 After Hitting New High

Ethereum reached a high of $4,885 on Friday, its strongest level since 2021. The move followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation that a rate cut is scheduled for next month. This triggered a strong rally across risk assets, including crypto.

Although Ethereum has since pulled back slightly to around $4,739, the token has recorded a 7% gain over the week and a 30% rise for the month. Bitcoin also advanced during the rally, reaching $117,420 before settling near $115,700.

Traders are closely watching Ethereum’s price behavior around the $4,800–$5,000 range as market momentum continues.

The post John Deaton Predicts $10K Ethereum as Spot ETFs Add $2.8B This Month appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

As the crypto market braces for the next bull run, all eyes are turning to emerging players that could reshape the market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) dominates against Ripple (XRP).  The DeFi coin is in presale level 6 is $0.035. In stage 7, it will go up by 14.29% to $0.04.  Members who join this phase […]
XRP
XRP$3.0066-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001731-0.63%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00032-5.88%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01472+4.24%
TIA
TIA$1.775-4.62%
IO
IO$0.626-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.48-0.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16652-9.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a Better Bull Run Bet Than Ripple (XRP)

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

After eight months of inactivity, a whale deposited 1.56 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open a long position in WLFI.