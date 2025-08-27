John Williams Signals Openness to Fed Rate Cut Ahead of September FOMC

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:24
Threshold
T$0.01642+1.23%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01683+1.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018255+3.73%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.007138-6.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04469+0.38%

The president of the New York Federal Reserve, John Williams, is the latest Fed official to comment on the state of the economy and the possibility of a Fed rate cut ahead of the September FOMC meeting. He indicated that he might be open to a cut but warned that they have to figure out what is going on with the economy.

John Williams Comments On Fed Rate Cut

During a CNBC interview, the New York Fed president stated that they need to lower interest rates if inflation continues to cool and the economy remains balanced. This came as he noted that the current level of rates is “modestly restrictive,” indicating that there is room to reduce interest rates and still maintain a restrictive stance going forward.

However, the New York Fed president remarked that incoming data will drive decisions as they assess the current state of inflation and the labor market, in an effort to achieve a balance of risks. His comment follows that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who signalled a Fed rate cut at the Jackson Hole conference last week.

Powell had stated that the downside risks to employment were rising and that the shifting balance of risks may warrant them adjusting their policy stance. Williams appears to hold a different opinion, as he reiterated his belief that the labor market remains strong.

The Fed president explained that indicators such as the unemployment rate, which remains at 4.2%, show that the labor market isn’t weakening as some argue. He suggested that market participants cannot base such an assumption solely on the nonfarm payrolls, which were way below expectations last month.

It is worth mentioning that Williams is a voting member of the FOMC. As such, he could influence whether a Fed rate cut happens at the September meeting or not. Since Powell’s speech, the odds of a rate cut have been on the rise again. Experts, such as Morgan Stanley, also predict that a cut will occur next month.

Market Pricing In A September Cut

CME FedWatch data shows that market participants are pricing in a September Fed rate cut. There is currently an 88.2% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) cut next month.

Source: CME FedWatch

U.S. President Donald Trump is also pushing for a rate cut and is now seeking to gain a majority of the Fed Board through the removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook. However, Cook has said that she will challenge the removal as the president has no legal basis to fire her.

Trump has already nominated Stephen Miran to the Fed Board to replace Adriana Kugler. The White House is reportedly seeking to fast-track his confirmation so that he can vote at the next FOMC meeting, scheduled to take place between September 16 and 17.

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor who has covered topics that cut across several niches. His speed and alacrity in covering breaking updates are second to none. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand.

Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing.

Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/feds-john-williams-signals-openness-to-rate-cut-ahead-of-september-fomc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.
Subsquid
SQD$0.09943-4.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354+3.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 21:16
Share
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

AI Agents Market Value Exceeds $11 Billion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1293+5.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003206-4.24%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007735-3.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 10:12
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course

7 Best Crypto Coins To Buy Now: 5000x Potential Hidden in These Explosive Goldmines