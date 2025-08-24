Jones Takes Hard Line In Talks With Superstar LB Micah Parsons

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 00:23
MemeCore
M$0.43986-3.45%
Threshold
T$0.01698+0.71%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3327+15.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0535+14.24%
GET
GET$0.009976-0.24%
Love Bit
LB$0.000000624-4.00%

Micah Parsons is the Cowboys most impactful defensive player but he does not have a new contract with the team. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jerry Jones is not about to give in to Micah Parsons and his agent during their current contract negotiations. It could mean that Parsons will miss multiple games with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Parsons has seen the Cowboys owner negotiate huge contracts with quarterback Dak Prescott (four-year, $240 million) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (four years, $136 million) about a year ago, and that meant that it was Parsons’ turn to get a new deal.

Perhaps Jones and agent David Mulugheta could have worked out a deal during the 2024 season, but Parsons was in no hurry and neither was Jones. Much of that had to do with the high ankle sprain that cost Parson four games last year.

The linebacker originally signed a four-year, $17 million contract after the former Penn State star was selected with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Cowboys have exercised the team option for his fifth year and will pay him $24 million this season.

Jones wants to have Parsons on the team long-term and he knows that the linebacker is one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL. Parsons had stated publicly last December that he wanted the Cowboys to add other good players on defense so that he was not going to get double- and triple-teamed on every play. That led him to take a magnanimous position, even if that was not his intent.

“I think I’m the best player in the world,” Parsons said. “I don’t throw numbers out there like that. I’ll see what they’re willing to give me. … I don’t need $40 million.”

Jones is not relinquishing his strong negotiating position

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is taking a hard line in his talks with Micah Parsons. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jones and Parsons would meet in March to discuss the linebacker’s role on the team going forward. In addition to discussing Parsons’ leadership on the team, the two men also spoke about his contract.

Jones has taken a hard line since that meeting, saying the player and the team were close to a deal. He also said that Mulugheta was no longer a factor since he had engaged with “the principal” about the terms so there was no need to negotiate with the agent.

Jones, who has owned the team since buying the Cowboys from Bum Bright for $140 million in 1989, has seen his team’s value grow to $10.1 billion (per Forbes.com) . He is not about to be cowed or intimidate and he had similar dealings with Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders at key points in their careers.

The Cowboys owner spoke with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the network’s “Get Up” program, and he said he was not going to be influenced by the “mother-dad deal.”

Jones is not going to let Mulugheta reopen talks when he has already worked the parameters of a new contract with Parsons. By Jones’ explanation, the mother-dad deal is the way a child often deals with his parents.

“How many team have to you seen the little rascal, so clever, go in there and momma tells him you’re not going to get it. Then he goes to daddy who says you can have it. Then he goes back in and tells momma that daddy said he could have it.

“That’s been around since the beginning of time. I’m not going for it.”

Jones reiterated his position by saying that he and Parsons have already had serious negotiations, and the only way a deal will get done is if both he and Parsons are happy with the deal – and not Mulugheta.

Parsons asked for a trade from the Cowboys earlier this month, but Jones is not about to give in to his player’s request. He knows that if the Cowboys want to compete with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the upstart Washington Commanders in the NFC East, he needs his best defensive player on the field.

The Cowboys kick off their season a week from Thursday against the Eagles in Philadelphia as the home team raises its championship banner. The question is whether these frozen talks between the team and the player will warm up in time for Parsons to join his teammates at Lincoln Financial Field.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevesilverman/2025/08/23/jones-takes-hard-line-in-talks-with-superstar-lb-micah-parsons/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Hong Kong China News Service, Hong Kong Liberal Arts Federation Chairman and Legislative Council member Lo Wai-kwok said that the development of
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0689+1.32%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:36
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.59435-5.33%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08261+5.69%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2133-1.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

Uber is moving deeper into the AI services space, expanding its data labeling business just as some AI firms have begun to distance themselves from Scale AI following Meta’s $14.8 billion investment in the company. On June 20, Uber announced a major expansion of its AI data services unit, now branded as Uber AI Solutions. The company said it will offer its internal technology platforms to AI labs and enterprises looking to build and test large-scale models. This includes access to ready-made datasets, clickworker task networks, and tools for training AI agents. The move comes at a time when the AI labeling market is under pressure. Meta’s 49% stake in Scale AI has reportedly unsettled former partners like OpenAI and Google. Uber Eyes Enterprise AI Market With Global Data Workforce and New Tools Megha Yethadka, general manager of Uber AI Solutions, said the expansion builds on the company’s decade-long experience handling massive data operations. “We’re bringing together Uber’s platform, people, and AI systems to help other organizations build smarter AI more quickly,” she told Forbes. Uber AI Solutions first launched in November 2023 under the name Uber Scaled Solutions. It began by offering data annotation tools to train models for clients. The rebrand reflects the company’s broader focus on AI. $UBER is scaling up its AI data services with the global launch of Uber AI Solutions. It’s opening its internal tools and global talent network—used to train self-driving cars and Gen AI agents—to AI labs and enterprises in 30+ countries. pic.twitter.com/syA5ybutvG — Wall St Engine (@wallstengine) June 20, 2025 Now active in more than 30 countries, Uber’s platform connects companies with a global pool of contractors. These clickworkers handle tasks like translation, coding, editing, and dataset labeling. According to Yethadka, there are “tens of thousands” of workers in the network, including subject matter experts across STEM, law, and finance. The top taskers spend around three to four hours daily on the platform, with pay ranging from $20 to $200 per hour, depending on the complexity of the assignment. How @Uber used LangGraph to build AI developer agents that generate thousands of daily code fixes and saved 21,000+ hours — serving an organization of 5,000 developers working with hundreds of millions of lines of code. Watch their full session here: https://t.co/3j6kntbHza pic.twitter.com/QrB7eyNUo6 — LangChain (@LangChainAI) June 10, 2025 “We do see an opportunity to build this into a meaningful business line for Uber,” said Yethadka. The company is also developing a user-facing software interface to simplify project setup. Clients will be able to describe their data needs in plain language, with the system automatically assigning tasks, setting workflows, and overseeing quality control. Among the tools now available are services for creating datasets involving video, audio, images, and text. Uber is also offering companies access to the same back-end infrastructure it uses to manage its own AI training efforts. Clients already working with Uber AI Solutions include autonomous vehicle firm Aurora and Niantic, the maker of Pokémon Go, which recently shifted away from gaming to focus on enterprise AI. The company did not disclose its total clickworker count, but said the workforce has doubled since the start of the year. With Meta’s partnership reshaping Scale’s client dynamics, Uber’s move comes at a moment of opportunity. Whether it becomes the next major destination for AI data services is still unclear. Uber Bets Big on Data Labeling as Meta-Scale Shakeup Sends Industry Scrambling Uber’s entry into the AI data labeling market couldn’t come at a more turbulent time. Meta’s $14.8 billion deal with Scale AI has sent shockwaves through the industry, with Scale CEO Alex Wang now joining Meta to lead its new Superintelligence Lab, directly challenging OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. The move has prompted clients to rethink their partnerships, with some, like OpenAI , already cutting ties with Scale, according to Bloomberg. As a result, the field is wide open. Smaller players like Mercor, Turing, and Invisible Technologies are racing to fill the vacuum, but Uber brings unique advantages such as scale and capital. Unlike VC-dependent startups, Uber already has a massive global contractor network, logistics infrastructure, and experience managing gig work, traits it now hopes to apply to high-skill data annotation. “More companies want neutral, independent vendors,” said Uber’s head of new AI initiatives, Yethadka. That neutrality, paired with Uber’s commitment to data privacy, may give it a shot at winning over companies spooked by Scale’s tighter integration with Meta. Still, competition will come down to talent. “Data labeling is trending toward more complex, skilled tasks,” said Mercor CEO Brendan Foody. Uber’s success will depend on whether it can build and maintain a reliable network of high-skill clickworkers. With Big Tech expected to spend over $300 billion on AI in 2025, Uber’s shift into this space is a strategic move and a sign that the battle for AI dominance is expanding far beyond just algorithms.
Threshold
T$0.01696+0.71%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00494+1.22%
General Impressions
GEN$0.05321+17.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

Hong Kong Legislative Council members proposed expanding Hong Kong's RMB fund pool to 5 trillion yuan to support the development of stablecoins

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Uber Races Into AI Data Labeling as Meta’s $14.8B Scale Deal Sparks Mass Defections – Who’s Next?

XRP Lawyer Sees $10K ETH Price as Ethereum ETFs Hit $2.8B Inflows in August

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history