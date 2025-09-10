JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy ‘is weakening’

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a Labor Department report released Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. economy is slowing down.

The department revised lower its nonfarm payrolls data for the year through March 2025 by 911,000 jobs from initial estimates. That was on the high side of Wall Street’s expectations for a downward shift and the biggest revision in more than two decades.

“I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon said. “Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.”

Dimon said that, as the biggest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan is privy to a spectrum of data around consumers, corporations and global trade. Most consumers still have jobs and are spending money, depending on their income levels, but their confidence may have just taken a hit.

“There’s a lot of different factors in the economy right now,” Dimon said, citing the weakening consumer and still-robust corporate profit. “We just have to wait and see.”

The Federal Reserve will “probably” reduce its benchmark interest rate at an upcoming meeting, though that might not “be consequential to the economy,” Dimon said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.