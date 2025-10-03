JPMorgan Chase: Even without non-farm payroll data, the Fed can safely cut interest rates in October

PANews reported on October 3 that according to Jinshi, Michael Feroli, chief US economist at JPMorgan Chase, said that although the official non-farm payroll report originally scheduled for release on Friday is expected to be absent due to the government shutdown, the Federal Reserve can still "feel comfortable cutting interest rates" later this month.

Feroli noted that recently released private sector labor market indicators, such as the ADP data, have provided sufficient information. These data showed weak hiring in September, moderate wage growth, and easing labor demand, which is enough for the Federal Reserve to have a general understanding of the cooling trend in the labor market and thus provide a basis for the decision to cut interest rates.