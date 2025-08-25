JPMorgan Chase: The Fed is unlikely to cut interest rates at the September FOMC meeting

PANews reported on August 25th that according to South Korean media News1, investment bank JPMorgan Chase released a report predicting that despite Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's hints at a rate cut, the Fed will be unlikely to cut interest rates at the September Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The Fed is expected to face significant internal conflict over the rate cut at the September meeting. With the addition of dovish Steven Miran to the committee, the dovish voice is gradually strengthening, reducing the likelihood of a unanimous decision.

