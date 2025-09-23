JPMorgan To Appear At Ripple Swell: What We Know So Far

The XRP community’s rumor mill just met hard evidence: Ripple’s official Swell speaker roster now lists Scott Lucas, Head of Markets Digital Assets at JP Morgan, among this year’s presenters. Swell 2025 will take place in New York City on November 4–5 (welcome reception on November 3) at Convene Hudson Yards, with Ripple billing it as its ninth annual gathering of “leaders in crypto, blockchain, payments and policy.”

JPMorgan Is Joining The Ripple Swell Stage

JPMorgan’s appearance is part of a broader Wall Street tilt to the agenda. The same speakers page shows Maxwell Stein (Director, Digital Assets, BlackRock), Ryan Rugg (Global Head of Digital Assets, Treasury & Trade Solutions, Citi), Cynthia Lo Bessette (Head of Fidelity Digital Asset Management, Fidelity), and Kim Hochfeld (Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Cash, Digital & Securities Lending, State Street Investment Management).

The published agenda assigns Stein to a capital-markets tokenization discussion with Moody’s, and pairs Rugg and Lo Bessette on a panel about how global banks are shaping digital assets at scale. As of publication, Lucas’s specific session was not listed on the agenda. Lineups are subject to change, but the current program underlines heavyweight TradFi participation.

The listing triggered predictable chatter on X. James Rule XRP (@RuleXRP) amplified the update with: “Now JPMorgan is going to be at Ripple Swell? ” Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) went further, asserting: “JPMorgan put their Head of Digital Assets on stage at Ripple Swell 2025. XRP is fully integrated into the banking infrastructure … adoption is inevitable.” Those are community interpretations, not confirmations of product integrations or partnerships; the only verifiable fact at this point is Lucas’s inclusion on Ripple’s official speaker slate.

What To Expect

Lucas’s remit at JP Morgan is directly relevant to what Swell typically explores. He oversees the strategy and execution of new trading products built on DLT/blockchain and represents the bank in industry initiatives; he also holds board roles at HQLAx and Ownera, and serves on the board of CLS Group—all touchpoints in the market plumbing of tokenized collateral, securities finance and post-trade.

Context matters: JPMorgan has built one of the industry’s most advanced permissioned-blockchain stacks for wholesale finance. Its Onyx (now Kinexys Digital Assets) platforms span JPM Coin and tokenized-collateral rails used in repo and liquidity operations; recent milestones include tokenized MMF collateral and on-chain intraday repo workflows.

That program has processed large volumes and is expanding to third-party apps—developments that dovetail with Swell’s tokenization and market-infrastructure themes. None of this implies an XRP integration; it does explain why a senior JP Morgan digital-assets executive belongs in the conversation Swell curates.

What to watch from here is straightforward. First, Swell’s New York program already confirms BlackRock’s tokenization talk and a joint Citi–Fidelity panel on bank adoption—useful signaling about where institutional priorities sit in late 2025. Second, keep an eye on the agenda for a named session involving JPMorgan’s Lucas; as of now, only his speaker listing is public.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.86.