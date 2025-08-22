‘JPYC’ could become Japan’s first local stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 13:01
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021557-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04673-1.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.18237+15.57%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004244+1.45%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. ‘JPYC’ could become Japan’s first local stablecoin

Japan may be about to approve the first yen-denominated stablecoin, according to reports. Private fintech firm JPYC is seeking approval from the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to issue up to JPY 1 trillion worth of the asset, possibly later this year.

JPYC has already begun issuing a prepaid digital asset named “Prepaid JPYC,” but wants to take advantage of recent regulatory changes in Japan to gain first-mover advantage with a 1:1 digital yen. There are indications it will launch the new stablecoin on Mitsubishi UFJ’s Progmat (NASDAQ: MUFJ), which combines “blockchain and other advanced technologies” on a permissionless platform and has onboarded several other major Japanese financial institutions to its company deck.

JPY 1 trillion is about US$6.78 billion, and JPYC is looking to issue that total over three years. However, if successful in the market and at maintaining its 1:1 JPY peg, that number could be expected to rise substantially.

Japan’s digital asset traders are relatively starved for opportunities to park value in stablecoins, compared to the rest of the world. There are strict KYC regulations to keep stablecoin users and traders in check, and regulators only approved the first USDC license for exchanges earlier this year. Currently, there are no other options to hold fiat value on local digital asset exchanges other than actual JPY deposits.

Stablecoin uses and implications

Though the concept of stablecoins has been around for years, 2025 headlines suggest it could become blockchain’s “killer app” and even a preferable option to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Stablecoins offer blockchain’s advantages in terms of speed (mostly), security, and accessibility without the price volatility of other digital currencies. CBDCs, on the other hand, are often regarded with skepticism by governments, the general public, and even central banks themselves. Though several CBDC trials and pilot programs exist today, it’s unclear if they’ll ever emerge from them in any useful form.

Accompanying the recent passage of the GENIUS Act in the United States was the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, which reflects the above-mentioned skepticism by explicitly prohibiting the U.S. Federal Reserve from developing (or even studying) its own digital currency. The latter act has been passed by the House of Representatives, but not the Senate.

Stablecoins appear far more palatable to all parties, so long as users can trust them to retain their fiat currency pegs. The government can pass laws to regulate this, while the daily operation of the coin remains the domain of one or multiple private issuers. Governments can also avoid the responsibility of guaranteeing a stablecoin’s value, or insuring users’ deposits/wallets.

National currencies, but also not national currencies

Eventually, we may see two-tiered national currency systems emerge. Governments and central banks could maintain control over usage and interest rates in their national currencies within their borders, while also allowing less-regulated “offshore” markets and transactions overseas—in units bearing similar names. Though riskier than transacting in “actual” dollars or yen, these offshore units could be trusted to the “close enough” level. This, in turn, increases the prestige and global usage of a country’s national currency without risking domestic economies.

This is already happening to a certain extent with Tether (USDT), now widely used internationally in remittances and daily digital transactions, despite not being a “real U.S. dollar.”

Most of the initial excitement related to the proposed JPYC coin comes from hedge funds and other asset price speculators, but if the Japanese government permits its use outside Japan (or allows other companies to also issue JPY stablecoins), it could boost international demand for the “real” JPY in general.

It’s also possible the Japanese government has noticed (again, using Tether’s example) the potential of private stablecoin companies as buyers of government bonds. The main customers for these bonds, the Bank of Japan (Japan’s central bank) and domestic financial institutions, have recently been more hesitant to snap up government debt than usual. 

Watch: What is the number one use case for blockchain?

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/jpyc-could-become-japan-first-local-stablecoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share
EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/eu-looks-at-public-blockchains-like-ethereum-and-solana-for-digital-euro-rollout/">EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Key Takeaways EU officials are considering launching the digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Concerns about US stablecoin dominance are driving renewed urgency for the digital euro rollout. EU officials are weighing whether to issue a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana instead of a private system, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the consideration. Until recently, the European Central Bank had been expected to pursue a private, closed system for its central bank digital currency, partly due to privacy concerns. Advocates say a public chain could boost the adoption and circulation of the euro. Running the digital euro on an open blockchain would allow it to be traded anywhere, potentially strengthening its role in cross-border payments. Still, officials remain cautious about transparency risks, since public blockchains record transactions openly. The ECB confirmed it is studying both centralized and decentralized technologies, including blockchain-based approaches, as it accelerates its digital euro development plans. However, the bank has not yet settled on a final design. After the US approved sweeping rules for its $288 billion stablecoin market, the GENIUS Act, European policymakers are reexamining plans for a digital euro amid fears of losing ground in digital payments. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone has warned that the growth of dollar-pegged tokens could undermine Europe’s financial stability and autonomy by shifting euro deposits overseas and further entrenching the dollar in international transactions. A digital euro, unlike private euro stablecoins, would represent the ECB’s direct commitment to digital assets and serve as a reliable public option. Like the EU, Beijing is increasingly wary of the dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins in global markets. China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins, an initiative aimed at enhancing the international use of its currency and competing with the&#8230; </p>
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.02068+5.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22791-2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021571-3.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:01
Share
New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

As Shiba Inu struggles to recapture the parabolic momentum of its 2021 run, posting only modest gains in recent months, investor focus is shifting to a fresh, under-$0.0025 contender showing sharper, faster movement. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now in stage 11 at $0.0020, has climbed 100% from its launch price in stage 1 and has consistently [&#8230;]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-0.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000612-0.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02748-1.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 14:26
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode