Ju.com launches a buyback and destruction plan, and the first batch of compensation will be completed within 3 working days

PANews reported on September 17th that Ju.com announced the launch of a buyback and burn program for its platform token, JU. All buyback records are transparent and traceable, and 100% of the tokens will be burned to achieve deflationary goals. In response to the project's 5M abnormalities, the platform has activated the JuTrust insurance mechanism, which provides compensation for both computing power and tokens. The first batch of payments will be made within three business days.

According to previous news, JuCoin platform currency JU plummeted in the early morning, and the platform responded that it was "affected by the market environment and external liquidity."