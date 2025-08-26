JuChain Participates in Korea National Assembly Digital Asset Policy Forum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 23:37
Honorswap
HONOR$0,4715--%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005156-0,71%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23008+2,28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017636-9,83%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08611-3,31%

JuChain representatives participated in the Korea National Assembly Digital Asset Policy Exchange Forum held in Seoul on August 21, 2025, joining senior government officials and industry leaders to discuss the institutionalization of digital assets and cross-border financial cooperation.

The forum was chaired by Shin Hyun-dong, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea’s “Digital Asset Committee,” who leads Korea’s cryptocurrency legislation and licensing regulatory framework. Hong Kong was represented by Hong Kong Monetary Authority officials and Legislative Council member Ng Kit-chong, who is spearheading Hong Kong’s stablecoin legislation implementation. Academic and industry representatives also participated in comprehensive discussions on digital asset institutionalization and international financial cooperation.

Key Discussion Topics

JuChain’s delegation engaged in substantive discussions with multi-party representatives on several critical areas:

Stablecoin Multilateral Settlement

Exploring frameworks for cross-border stablecoin transactions that comply with multiple jurisdictional requirements while maintaining efficiency and transparency.

Financial Infrastructure Innovation

Examining how blockchain technology can enhance traditional financial infrastructure and create new pathways for institutional adoption.

Asset Tokenization Implementation

Discussing practical applications of asset tokenization, particularly in equity markets where JuChain demonstrates unique liquidity advantages.

JuChain’s Role in Digital Asset Infrastructure

As a foundational financial infrastructure provider, JuChain continues safeguarding global digital asset circulation. The platform shows particular strength in Hong Kong stock tokenization, where its technical capabilities enable enhanced liquidity and accessibility for institutional participants.

The ecosystem’s JuTrust protocol received recognition during discussions as a potential foundation for consumer-grade stock tokenization applications, providing essential security and trust infrastructure for mainstream adoption.

Institutional Recognition and Future Commitment

“Participating alongside Korea’s National Assembly, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and leading international institutional representatives represents both an honor and a responsibility,” stated JuChain representatives. “This engagement validates our commitment to supporting national digital finance strategies through robust technical infrastructure.”

JuChain emphasized its dedication to the principle of “technology serving national strategy, capabilities contributing to contemporary needs.” The company pledged continued support for Hong Kong’s exploration of international digital finance frontiers, contributing blockchain infrastructure experience and practical implementation to regional financial innovation and long-term development.

Strategic Implications

The Seoul forum demonstrates growing governmental recognition of blockchain infrastructure’s role in national financial strategy. JuChain’s participation reflects the company’s position as a significant technical contributor to policy discussions shaping digital asset regulation and implementation across Asia-Pacific markets.

The discussions particularly focused on creating regulatory frameworks that enable innovation while maintaining investor protection and financial stability, core principles that align with JuChain’s technical design and JuTrust’s security mechanisms.

About JuChain

JuChain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain platform designed as an on-chain traffic hub and user growth engine. Part of the broader JuCoin ecosystem, JuChain provides institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset applications, featuring sub-second transaction confirmations, ultra-low costs, and full EVM compatibility. The platform serves as foundational infrastructure for applications spanning DeFi, asset tokenization, and cross-border financial services.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/juchain-participates-in-korea-national-assembly-digital-asset-policy-forum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1241+3,93%
Memecoin
MEME$0,003362-3,05%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00007996-3,40%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0,44536-14,27%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0,007683-9,82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1241+3,93%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts