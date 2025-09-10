JuCoin Evolves to Ju.com

JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry’s longest-operating exchanges, established in 2013, today announces its evolution to Ju.com. This comprehensive rebrand represents the platform’s transformation from a regional crypto exchange to a global ecosystem focused on making crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. The rebrand introduces revolutionary visual identity, user-centric philosophy, and breakthrough features that make crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions.

From Regional Exchange to Global Ecosystem

Since new leadership took control in 2024, the platform has undergone remarkable transformation, achieving 50 million registered users across 100+ countries, $5 billion daily trading volume, and 26 million global community members. The rebrand to Ju.com represents the natural evolution of these achievements into a unified vision that eliminates the complexity barriers preventing mainstream crypto adoption.

Revolutionary Visual Identity System

The new Ju.com brand centers on an innovative J symbol that functions as both logo and transformation tool. The geometric design serves as a comma, apostrophe, or connection point, literally transforming “IMPOSSIBLE” into “I’M POSSIBLE” through the campaign tagline “Rewrite I[J]mpossible.”

This visual philosophy extends throughout the platform’s “Point. Click. Trade.” approach, which makes crypto trading as familiar as basic computer operations. Users can now trade any blockchain token without external wallets, bridging entire blockchains through familiar point-and-click actions.

Breakthrough Features Aligned with User-First Philosophy

Ju.com announces several revolutionary features that embody its commitment to making complex crypto interactions simple:

Futures Loss Protection Plan Already active, this system automatically compensates futures trading losses exceeding 500 USDT with JU computing power, demonstrating platform success aligned with user success.

U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone Lowered investment barriers enable anyone to trade real U.S. and Hong Kong stocks while fully enjoying dividend rights and staking incentives.

Early Bird Stock Subscription Zone Early access to subscribe to high-quality stocks creates new investment opportunities while helping companies secure efficient financing.

Proven Platform Foundation

The rebrand builds on demonstrated success metrics that validate the user-first approach:

  • Scale: 50M+ registered users, $5B daily trading volume, $50B+ cumulative volume
  • Innovation: JU token growth from $0.10 to $20+ representing 20,000% returns for early supporters
  • Technology: JuChain Layer 1 blockchain delivers 1-second block times with 1M+ on-chain addresses
  • Compliance: US MSB license, Thailand exchange license, Korea exchange and stablecoin licenses, with VARA and EU MiCA framework application in progress

Comprehensive Ecosystem Integration

Ju.com operates as unified ecosystem connecting multiple products through consistent user experience:

  • Ju.com Exchange: Core trading platform with CeDeFi integration for seamless on-chain access
  • JuChain: High-performance blockchain infrastructure supporting ecosystem applications
  • xBrokers: Global RWA brokerage and liquidity network
  • JuCard: Payment solutions bridging crypto and traditional spending
  • JumpFi Payment: Bridging TradFi and Web3 with seamless PayFi infrastructure
  • Ju Labs: $100M innovation fund supporting 50+ AI and blockchain projects

Global Expansion and Regulatory Leadership

The rebrand supports continued international expansion with regulatory compliance at its foundation. Ju.com maintains operations across 30+ countries with 500+ team members, positioning for further growth as regulatory frameworks mature globally.

“We’re building infrastructure for crypto’s mainstream future,” explained Sammi, CEO & Co-Founder of Ju.com “Every feature we develop removes barriers between users and blockchain opportunities. The rebrand to Ju.com represents our commitment to making this technology feel natural rather than technical.”

Mission and Vision

Mission: Make crypto trading as intuitive as using any computer interface by removing technical barriers so anyone can access the entire crypto ecosystem through simple actions.

Vision: A world where blockchain technology becomes invisible infrastructure, enabling seamless access to financial opportunities.

Core Philosophy: Technology should disappear into simple interactions. Every point of contact should feel familiar and effortless, regardless of sophisticated blockchain infrastructure working behind the scenes.

About Ju.com

Founded in 2013, Ju.com(formerly JuCoin) has evolved into a comprehensive service-driven crypto ecosystem spanning over 100 countries with more than 50 million users. The platform integrates exchange services with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payment, and innovative features that eliminate traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized finance. Ju.com’s integrated ecosystem reflects its service-driven philosophy, designed to remove friction and provide users with seamless, secure, and rewarding crypto experiences across all touchpoints.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/jucoin-evolves-to-ju-com/

