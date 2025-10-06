ExchangeDEX+
Judge Blocks Trump’s Guard Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:45
Key Insights:

  • Judge blocks federal use of National Guard in Portland, calling it outside constitutional limits.
  • Oregon and California governors challenge troop deployments, citing lack of emergency and legal violations.
  • White House defends orders as necessary for protection, but states say local law enforcement is enough.
Portland Says No: Judge Blocks Trump’s Guard Move

A federal judge has issued a temporary order stopping the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland. The decision came Sunday evening after the Trump administration sent California National Guard personnel to Oregon.

The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut. Earlier, she had blocked the use of Oregon’s own National Guard in response to an emergency filing from state officials. The Sunday hearing was brief, but direct. Judge Immergut questioned whether the administration was attempting to get around her earlier order by calling in troops from other states.

About 100 California National Guard members had already reached Oregon before the order was issued. More were on the way, according to Governor Tina Kotek.

States Push Back Against Federal Orders

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he plans to take legal action. He said the use of his state’s Guard without proper authority was “a breathtaking abuse of the law and power.” Oregon’s Attorney General Dan Rayfield also backed the court’s decision, warning that using troops from other states doesn’t solve the legal issue.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker described the new deployments as “Trump’s invasion” and said no direct explanation had been given for the move. He added that his state had not requested any assistance from the federal government.

Governor Kotek stated there is no emergency in Portland that would require military involvement. “Oregon is our home, not a military target,” she said during a press briefing.

Judge Questions Constitutional Limits

In her order, Judge Immergut stated that the president likely overstepped his authority under the Constitution. The court found no evidence of conditions that would justify the federalization of state troops under current law.

She noted that while some confrontations between protesters and officers had taken place, they did not create a situation that local law enforcement couldn’t manage. The court said Portland did not face a threat that met the legal standard for military involvement.

White House Defends Deployment Orders

The White House responded by saying the president had the right to act. A spokesperson said the goal was to protect federal facilities and staff in Portland.

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller strongly criticized the ruling. “Either we have a federal government… or we don’t,” he said, arguing that the court’s decision limited national authority.

Officials in Oregon expect the federal government to challenge the ruling. For now, no additional Guard troops may be deployed to Portland under federal direction.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/portland-says-no-judge-blocks-trumps/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.
