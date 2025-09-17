Judge Dismisses First Degree Murder Charge For Luigi Mangione

A judge in New York dismissed the charges for first degree murder and second degree murder as a crime of terrorism against Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, finding the charges “legally insufficient”—but allowed the other counts to remain, including intentional second degree murder.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.