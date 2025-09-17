Judge Dismisses First Degree Murder Charge For Luigi Mangione

Topline
A judge in New York dismissed the charges for first degree murder and second degree murder as a crime of terrorism against Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December, finding the charges “legally insufficient”—but allowed the other counts to remain, including intentional second degree murder.
The man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will still face other charges on the indictment, including second degree murder.
Getty Images
Key Facts
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/16/judge-dismisses-murder-charges-for-luigi-mangione-related-to-terrorism-but-allows-second-degree-murder-charge-to-stand/