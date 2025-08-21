Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse

By: Coindoo
2025/08/21 10:16

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with District Judge Valerie Caproni holding them jointly liable for $228,576,962 in restitution and an additional $15,049,500 in disgorgement, according to Tuesday’s court filing.

The decision follows Alexandre’s guilty plea in a parallel criminal case, which had already resulted in a nine-year prison sentence and a $213 million restitution order.

EminiFX launched in 2021 and raised over $262 million from 25,000 investors in just eight months. The company promised weekly returns of up to 9.99% through a so-called “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” supposedly using automated crypto and forex trading strategies. In reality, the platform never deployed the technology it advertised and suffered net losses of at least $49 million.

Investigators found Alexandre siphoned off at least $15 million for personal expenses, including luxury cars, credit card bills, and cash withdrawals. Investor withdrawals were instead funded using money from new participants, a hallmark of Ponzi operations.

READ MORE:

Coinbase Turns to Stablecoins in Race to Power AI Payments

Alexandre’s downfall began in May 2022 when prosecutors and regulators filed parallel cases. In the criminal case, he admitted to commodities fraud and was sentenced in 2023. The civil case has now concluded with Caproni’s restitution and disgorgement order, though the court said restitution payments will offset his disgorgement obligations.

The court-appointed receiver, managing asset recovery since 2022, began distributing recovered funds to victims earlier this year after a January-approved payout plan.

The EminiFX case comes against the backdrop of a surge in crypto-related scams and hacks. Losses from fraud, hacks, and exploits totaled $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025, according to CertiK, underscoring ongoing risks for retail investors.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M After Ponzi Scheme Collapse appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0682-24.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.244+4.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
Binance Coin
BNB$865.49+3.47%
ERA
ERA$0.8642+2.50%
Share
PANews2023/02/10 12:00
Share
Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

The post Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Altcoin Index has been hovering around 53, fueling speculation that altcoin season may be near. An analyst on X, Max Crypto, recently forecast that the next cycle would start in Q4. He cited pro-crypto regulation and potential federal rate cuts as major drivers. However, his outlook contrasts with commentary posted by Pulsechaiin on X. As per the analysis, argued that altcoin season will only emerge once markets escape the prevailing macro bear trap. At the same time, technical signals are aligning. The Altcoin Index completed a cup-and-handle pattern, pointing to a potential move toward 100 from its current level of 53. Altcoin Season Will Start in Q4? Once the altcoin season starts in the fourth quarter of 2025, portfolios will hit all-time highs as various cryptocurrencies record 10x to 20x gains, said Max Crypto. Historically, crypto markets have followed a predictable bull cycle where Bitcoin rallies to a new all-time high, investors take profits and the liquidity flows to alternative cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. This period where the money moves from Bitcoin and rotates across altcoins is called the altcoin season. Since Q4 2024, the altcoin index chart has been pointing towards BTC dominance. As per a tweet by Pulsechaiin OG, the market entered into a consolidation period between March and July. That consolidation period launched the largest cryptocurrency to a new all-time high at $124,500. However, the failure to sustain a higher high both this month and in December 2025 when it reached $100,000 is what has delayed the altcoin season. A cup and handle pattern printed on the altcoin season index chart completed the handle last week. According to the analyst, the season is likely to kick off once Bitcoin breaks out of macro bear trap and prints a higher high. Source: X Is this Bull Market Cycle…
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+3.34%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,998.61+0.32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006471-1.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 10:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Altcoin Season Set To Begin In Q4, Analyst Says As Index Forms Cup & Handle

A-share and Hong Kong Crypto Stocks Surge Amid Trading Gains

Wormhole to counter LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid with its own