In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within [...]In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within [...]

Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/24 03:06
Union
U$0.010012+0.22%
SUN
SUN$0.030546-8.65%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2671-14.22%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05547+4.62%
Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt To Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings

In a pivotal legal development, a U.S. judge has declined to grant an immediate restraining order against Bloomberg, allowing the financial news giant to publish details of Tron founder Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency holdings. This decision emerges amidst ongoing disputes over the confidentiality of Sun’s wealth disclosures, raising questions about privacy, transparency, and regulatory scrutiny within the volatile landscape of cryptocurrency markets.

  • A U.S. court rejected Justin Sun’s request for a temporary restraining order against Bloomberg over publishing his crypto holdings.
  • The dispute centers on Sun’s alleged holdings of billions in Tron (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT).
  • Sun argues that the disclosure could compromise his privacy and security, but the court found insufficient grounds for an injunction.
  • Legal tensions highlight the ongoing battle over privacy rights and transparency in the crypto industry.
  • Sun remains under regulatory scrutiny, with previous lawsuits and congressional inquiries surrounding his crypto ventures.

A U.S. district court has dismissed Justin Sun’s motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Bloomberg, permitting the publication of details related to his cryptocurrency holdings. The case, filed in the District of Delaware, revolves around Sun’s objection to Bloomberg’s planned coverage of his private wealth, which reportedly includes approximately 60 billion Tron (TRX), 17,000 Bitcoin (BTC), 224,000 Ether (ETH), and 700 million Tether (USDT).

The controversy began after Bloomberg requested information from Sun’s team in February to update its Billionaires Index, prompting Sun to claim that the publication’s intended disclosures were “unverified, confidential and private.” Sun’s legal complaint, filed in August, sought to bar Bloomberg from revealing any specifics of his crypto assets, citing concerns over privacy and potential security risks.

Despite Sun’s assertions that the publication of his holdings could increase his vulnerability to hacking or physical threats, the court found that he had not proven Bloomberg’s promises of confidentiality or that public disclosure would significantly heighten his security risks. Notably, the judge highlighted that Sun himself has publicly disclosed detailed information about his Bitcoin investments, which undermines his privacy claims in this instance.

In its ruling, Judge Colm Connolly emphasized that Sun failed to demonstrate that Bloomberg’s dissemination of his crypto holdings would lead to an increased threat of cyberattacks or physical harm. He also pointed out that Sun’s own disclosures in social media posts disclose more detailed information than what Bloomberg seeks to publish. Accordingly, the court dismissed the request for a temporary injunction, allowing Bloomberg to proceed with its coverage.

It remains uncertain whether Sun will pursue further legal options following this ruling. Contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Sun declined to respond by publication time. Meanwhile, the broader regulatory landscape continues to scrutinize Sun, with ongoing investigations and congressional inquiries related to his cryptocurrency ventures and potential influence from political interests.

Sun is still under scrutiny from US lawmakers

The Tron founder’s legal challenges are part of a larger compliance and regulatory saga. He was recently involved in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations that his crypto offerings constituted unregistered securities. However, that case was temporarily stayed after a change in leadership at the SEC. Congressional representatives have also questioned whether Sun’s investments, some linked to political figures, may have influenced regulatory decisions, raising concerns about fairness and transparency in crypto regulation.

As the debate over cryptocurrency regulation intensifies, Sun’s case highlights the ongoing struggle between privacy rights for crypto entrepreneurs and the push for transparency within the blockchain industry. Legal rulings like this not only impact individual cases but also set precedents for the broader crypto ecosystem’s approach to disclosure and privacy concerns in compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

This article was originally published as Judge Rejects Justin Sun’s Attempt to Block Bloomberg Over Crypto Holdings on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns