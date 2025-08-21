Judge unblocks crypto assets belonging to Hayden Davis and Ben Chow in LIBRA case

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 05:50
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Tagger
TAG$0.0010711+8.90%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01406+3.38%
Particl
PART$0.1814-1.46%

On Tuesday, assets associated with the infamous Libra token were unfrozen at the behest of a Manhattan federal judge who refused to tag the defendants “evasive actors” because they have been on their best behavior. 

U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon froze $57.6 million worth of USDC in June as part of a case in which the plaintiffs are seeking over $100 million in damages.

Why did the judge lift the freeze requirement?

The frozen assets were in two wallets controlled by defendants Hayden Davis, CEO of venture capital firm Kelsier Labs LLC, and Ben Chow, founder of decentralized exchange Meteora. Rochon claims both of them have been compliant with the court proceedings so far.

That compliance is ultimately why she decided to lift the freeze requirement on the $57.6 million worth of USDC on Tuesday. However, as she did so, she also expressed skepticism about the likelihood of the plaintiffs, who are represented by Burwick Law, succeeding in their case even though it is still in an early phase.

The plaintiffs claim that Davis and Chow misled investors by promoting the Libra Solana meme coin (LIBRA) with the social media post from President Milei in a bid to make the token look legit.

Chow’s lawyer, Samson Enzer of Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP, has denied the plaintiffs’ claims, tagging them “untested and meritless.”

Hayden Davis and Ben Chow are trying to clear their names

The legal battle is unfolding months after the scandal of the LIBRA token, which surged to a $1.17 billion market capitalization before crashing down 97% to $33 million within 24 hours.

Upon launch, LIBRA was touted by Argentine President Javier Milei as a funding tool for small businesses in the South American country, encouraging many traders to ape in.

There was little reason to believe it was a scam, as around that time, the Central African Republic launched a national meme coin, and the President of the United States created his own official meme coin.

Unfortunately, the story they sold was a lie as Libra wasn’t the official token of Argentina, and allegations of insider trading started to circulate, prompting Milei to delete his post, and it all went downhill from there.

Davis attempted some damage control, even going on a media campaign to explain what had happened. It was a mistake as he soon became the face of the Libra scandal, with many investors pointing fingers at him for the collapse.

Davis presented himself as President Milei’s advisor, claiming his role with Libra was to act as a custodian of the associated funds—a role that left him bag holding $100 million.

Chow of Meteora was implicated because he referred a “handful” of projects to Davis’ Kelsier Labs, including First Lady Melania Trump’s official meme coin. Meteora’s infrastructure was also used to launch Libra.

The scandal led to Chow’s exit from Meteora. Six months later, both are still trying to clear their names. While they do that, Milei continues to distance himself from the scandal.

In May, Milei dissolved a task force investigating his role in the controversial Libra meme coin launch. According to documents published on the government’s website, the task force completed its investigation even though it did not reveal the details of its findings to the public.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Status in crypto isn’t claimed through hype, it’s built through structure, consistency, and positioning. Chainlink’s expanding reserve and XRP’s massive whale activity highlight how influence is earned over time. However, Cold Wallet introduces a different metric of authority through its rank system.  Reaching Glacier signals more than early adoption; it reflects deliberate engagement that shapes future benefits. While others rely on accumulation or treasury strength, Cold Wallet rewards user action directly. For those seeking the best crypto to buy now, it’s not just about price, it’s about where early effort translates into lasting influence inside the vault.  Glacier Rank Signals Authority Inside the Vault In the Cold Wallet ecosystem, the Glacier rank marks more than progress; instead, it defines authority. It’s the first tier where consistent action, strategic referrals, and long-term engagement start to translate into meaningful vault influence. Consequently, those who reach Glacier aren’t just active users; they’re building credibility ahead of Cold Wallet’s official launch. By contrast, unlike Cold Start, where the journey begins, or Icebreaker, where ambition sparks, Glacier is reserved for those who’ve proven they’re here to stay. This rank reflects stability, persistence, and growing control within a system designed to reward action. Specifically, from cashback multipliers to referral-based bonuses, the rewards at this stage scale with commitment. Currently, with Cold Wallet’s presale raising $6.3 million and advancing to stage 17, the price of $0.00998 per CWT remains a rare entry point before launch hits at $0.3517. Accordingly, early investors pushing to Glacier aren’t just chasing perks, they’re securing status. In a product where the rank system will shape long-term benefits, influence is being earned right now. In this context, the Glacier tier serves as a visible line between passive participants and those who shape the vault’s early culture. While others wait, Glacier users act. Clearly,…
Threshold
T$0.01627+2.71%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.09+3.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10407+3.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 06:56
Share
API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

API3, a decentralized oracle network, is enhancing its significance on the blockchain by improving access to real-world data. Over the past week, the API3 token has experienced a substantial price increase of roughly 90%, pushing its value above $1.80.Continue Reading:API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention
API3
API3$1.4554+15.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05221+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01408+3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:28
Share
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Claude Predicts XRP, Ethereum, and Solana could see notable gains by the close of summer. While Bitcoin has faced volatility from inflation data, U.S. crypto rules under the GENIUS Act and SEC’s Project Crypto may set the stage for altcoins to lead the next rally, with XRP, ETH, and SOL in focus.
U
U$0.0184-10.54%
Solana
SOL$187.82+5.15%
XRP
XRP$2.9405+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Why Glacier Rank Signals the Best Crypto to Buy Now

API3 Token Gains Draw Market Attention

Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025

Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?