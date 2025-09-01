Jump Crypto is suspected to be the market maker of WLFI tokens

PANews reported on September 1st that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has confirmed that Jump Crypto is suspected of being a market maker for the WLFI token. Ten minutes ago, WLFI's official multisig transferred 47 tokens to Jump Crypto as a small test, indicating that Jump will become the second public market maker after DWFLabs.

