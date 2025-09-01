Jump Crypto WLFI Link Uncovered In DeFi Space

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 10:57
WLFI
WLFI$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001541-3.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345-1.61%
Chainlink
LINK$22.72-4.17%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.28182+22.53%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1497-3.85%



























































Skip to content
Home Crypto News Shocking Revelation: Jump Crypto WLFI Link Uncovered in DeFi Space













Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/jump-crypto-wlfi-connection/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Ansem (@blknoiz06) liquidated his AOL holdings before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately suffering a loss of $29,700. Two days ago, he spent 1.73 million LIGHTs to buy 1.88 million AOLs (about $75,000) at a cost of $0.03698. However, today WLFI did not mention AOL among Solana's ecosystem partners, and the coin price plummeted by more than 50% in a short period of time. He liquidated his position two and a half hours before the announcement (the average selling price was $0.021165, and the current price is $0.01064), avoiding a potential loss of $20,000.
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10011-3.66%
America Online
AOL$0.0126-52.14%
Share
PANews2025/09/01 11:44
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
U
U$0.0195+12.71%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-14.69%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

Ansem liquidated his AOL position before WLFI released its announcement, ultimately losing $29,700.

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

WLFI: Stablecoin USD1 Now Available on Solana

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships