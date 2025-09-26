Jupiter Exchange tops Solana’s revenue chart in last 24 hours

Key Takeaways

Jupiter Exchange, a Solana-based DeFi aggregator, generated the highest revenue among protocols on the Solana network today, surpassing Pump.fun and other competing applications.

Jupiter Exchange’s lending platform achieved $500 million in total market size within less than a day of its public beta launch in late August 2025.

Pump.fun, a Solana meme coin launchpad, has been Jupiter’s main competitor for daily revenue leadership. Creators on Pump.fun earned $2.4 million in a single 24-hour period following a platform update in early September 2025.

Solana generated $148 million in app revenue during August 2025, marking a 92% increase from the previous year and surpassing revenue from all other blockchain networks combined. The network processed 2.9 billion transactions in August 2025, more than four times the combined total of all other networks.