Jupiter: Lending protocol Jupiter Lend public beta is now live

PANews reported on August 27th that Solana's decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter announced on the X platform that the public beta version of its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, is now live. After weeks of testing, auditing, and collecting feedback, it was officially launched in conjunction with more than 40 vaults and over $2 million in incentives from Jup, Fluid, and its partners.

