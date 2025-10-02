Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch

ExchangeDEX+
Since its debut in 2024, Jupiter Mobile has rapidly gained prominence as a preferred decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator for many, recognized for its ability to secure optimal pricing for cryptocurrency token swaps across a diverse range of DEXs and liquidity pools. Furthermore, the platform has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the user experience and empowering participants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. In a significant stride forward, Jupiter Mobile has recently integrated a native Profit and Loss (PnL) tracking feature directly into its mobile wallet. This functionality provides users with real-time insights into their portfolio performance, covering a broad range of assets from memecoins to complex DeFi positions. Moreover, the PnL tracking capability is available on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility and convenience for users regardless of their preferred device. Meteora $MET Airdrop Launch Date Building upon the foundation of Jupiter Mobile’s PnL tracking updates, the decentralized exchange aggregator has announced the upcoming launch of the Meteora $MET token.  According to a recent X Jupiter Space, Meteora, a blockchain protocol, has officially confirmed its Token Generation Event (TGE) for the native $MET token, scheduled for October 23, 2025. This event marks a pivotal moment for both Meteora and the broader Jupiter ecosystem. As part of the $MET token distribution strategy, 3% of the total supply will be allocated to Jupiter stakers. This allocation is further segmented, with 1% earmarked for all stakers and a 2% bonus reserved for those who have consistently maintained their staked positions without unstaking.  The airdrop allocation will depend on the points community members accrued over the preceding year, their active participation, and their long-term commitment to the Jupiter ecosystem. Moreover, anticipating heightened user demand, the Meteora team is scaling up its infrastructure tenfold. Notably, in a post dated September 10, Meteora affirmed that users will be able to seamlessly claim $MET (and potentially future airdrops) through the Meteora interface, underscoring the commitment to a user-friendly experience. Furthermore, indications suggest that eligible participants can anticipate multiple airdrops before the official Meteora token launch, presenting additional opportunities for community engagement and reward. The Meteora team has also unveiled “Met-ober” updates, encompassing TGE goals, Jupiter staker integrations (with enhanced rewards), and launch pool strategies designed to facilitate the launch of new tokens on the platform. Notably, Meteora is a blockchain protocol that seeks to revolutionize the meme coin ecosystem by implementing a sustainable staking mechanism. Jupiter ETP Europe Entry Recently, CoinTab reported that 21Shares, a prominent issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), ‌unveiled the 21Shares Jupiter ETP (AJUP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange.  Moreover, the launch of the Jupiter ETP bolsters 21Shares’ position as a leading provider of crypto ETPs. With over $11 billion in assets under management and a portfolio encompassing more than 50 physically backed products. Notably, European investors currently have access to AJUP. 21Shares explicitly stated that it has not registered the Jupiter ETP within the United States and, consequently, will not offer it in accordance with U.S. securities regulations. Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora's MET Token Launch

By: Coinstats
2025/10/02 14:21
