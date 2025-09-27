TLDRs; Just Eat Takeaway is cutting 450 jobs globally, citing efficiency gains from AI and automation integration. The layoffs mainly target customer service and sales administration across multiple international markets. The company is piloting autonomous delivery robots in Switzerland to expand automation beyond back-office roles. Rising competition and post-pandemic cost pressures are pushing Just Eat [...] The post Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Just Eat Takeaway is cutting 450 jobs globally, citing efficiency gains from AI and automation integration. The layoffs mainly target customer service and sales administration across multiple international markets. The company is piloting autonomous delivery robots in Switzerland to expand automation beyond back-office roles. Rising competition and post-pandemic cost pressures are pushing Just Eat [...] The post Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive appeared first on CoinCentral.

Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:34
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+9.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.09%

TLDRs;

  • Just Eat Takeaway is cutting 450 jobs globally, citing efficiency gains from AI and automation integration.
  • The layoffs mainly target customer service and sales administration across multiple international markets.
  • The company is piloting autonomous delivery robots in Switzerland to expand automation beyond back-office roles.
  • Rising competition and post-pandemic cost pressures are pushing Just Eat toward tech-driven efficiency.

Dutch food delivery powerhouse Just Eat Takeaway is pressing ahead with sweeping automation measures that will see around 450 jobs eliminated worldwide, the company announced this week.

The cuts affect roles across customer service and sales administration and are part of a broader shift toward integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into its daily operations.

The company framed the restructuring as a strategic effort to streamline operations while improving the experience for both customers and restaurant partners.

The layoffs, which account for less than 5% of the firm’s total workforce, mark the latest round of structural changes at the Amsterdam-headquartered company.

Balancing Growth and Competition

Founded in 2000, Just Eat Takeaway has grown into one of Europe’s largest food delivery platforms, with operations in 17 countries and tens of thousands of couriers, most of them part-time workers. The company generates its revenue primarily from commissions on restaurant orders placed through its platform.

But while the company thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people ordering meals from home, its fortunes have since shifted. Rising costs of living in key markets, coupled with fierce competition from rivals like Uber Eats and DoorDash, have placed pressure on Just Eat’s margins.

The move toward automation and AI appears designed to cut costs and boost efficiency, ensuring the company remains competitive in a crowded industry.

Betting on Robotics and AI Delivery

Beyond back-office functions, Just Eat is also betting on AI-powered delivery technologies. Last month, the company began testing Europe’s first walking delivery robots in Zurich, Switzerland. Developed in partnership with Swiss robotics firm RIVR, the robots can climb stairs, navigate curbs, and operate in varied weather conditions.

Capable of carrying up to 40 liters of food, the robots are monitored remotely and designed with safety features such as lights and flags. Customers unlock their orders via mobile app once the robot arrives at their doorstep.

This experiment follows Just Eat’s previous ventures into robotics and drone delivery, including a 2016 pilot with Starship Technologies in London and later drone trials in Ireland. While many of these projects have remained in testing stages, the renewed push highlights the company’s determination to integrate automation from ordering to doorstep delivery.

A Future Built on Technology

Industry analysts suggest that Just Eat’s restructuring is part of a wider trend among tech-driven delivery firms to optimize costs through digital tools. The adoption of AI-powered customer service and the pilot use of autonomous robots illustrate how technology is shaping the future of on-demand delivery.

Still, the human impact of these changes cannot be ignored. With hundreds of employees across multiple countries facing job cuts, questions remain about how food delivery companies will balance cost-saving measures with worker well-being.

As Just Eat Takeaway pivots toward AI and automation, its success will likely depend on whether these innovations can deliver not just financial efficiency, but also the convenience and reliability that customers demand in an increasingly competitive market.

The post Just Eat Slashes Jobs Globally in AI Automation Drive appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack

NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack

The post NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The attacker stole ~$2 million worth of ETH from the New Gold Protocol on Sept.18. The exploit involved a flash loan that successfully manipulated the price oracle enabling the attacker to bypass security checks in the smart contract. The NGP token is down 88% as the attacker obfuscates their funds through Tornado Cash. New Gold Protocol, a DeFi staking project, lost around 443.8 Ethereum ETH $4 599 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $555.19 B Vol. 24h: $42.83 B , valued at $2 million, in an exploit on Sept 18. The attack caused the project’s native NGP token to crash by 88%, wiping out most of its market value in less than an hour. The incident was flagged by multiple blockchain security firms, including PeckShield and Blockaid. Both firms confirmed the amount stolen and tracked the movement of the funds. Blockaid’s analysis identified the specific vulnerability that the attacker used. 🚨 Community Alert: Blockaid’s exploit detection system identified multiple malicious transactions targeting the NGP token on BSC. Roughly $2M has been drained. ↓ We’re monitoring in real time and will share updates below pic.twitter.com/efxXma0REQ — Blockaid (@blockaid_) September 17, 2025 Flash Loan Attack Manipulated Price Oracle According to the Blockaid report, the hack was a price oracle manipulation attack. The protocol’s smart contract had a critical flaw; it determined the NGP token’s price by looking at the asset reserves in a single Uniswap liquidity pool. This method is insecure because a single pool’s price can be easily manipulated. The attacker used a flash loan to borrow a large amount of assets. A flash loan consists of a series of transactions that borrow and return a loan within the same transaction. They used these assets to temporarily skew the reserves in the liquidity pool, tricking the protocol into thinking the…
B
B$0.31178-1.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+7.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.10685-3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 19:04
Share
ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Nederlandse bank ING heeft samen met acht andere Europese banken de handen ineengeslagen om een eigen euro stablecoin te ontwikkelen. Dit nieuwe digitale betaalmiddel moet een betrouwbaar alternatief vormen voor de Amerikaanse stablecoins die momenteel de markt domineren. De lancering staat gepland voor de tweede helft van 2026 en zal voldoen aan de Europese MiCA-regelgeving. Europese samenwerking voor digitale betalingen Het consortium bestaat uit negen grote banken: ING, UniCredit uit Italië, CaixaBank uit Spanje, Danske Bank uit Denemarken, Raiffeisen Bank International uit Oostenrijk, KBC uit België, SEB uit Zweden, DekaBank uit Duitsland en Banca Sella uit Italië. Samen hebben zij een nieuwe organisatie opgericht met het hoofdkantoor in Nederland. Deze entiteit zal verantwoordelijk zijn voor de ontwikkeling, het beheer en de uitgifte van de stablecoin. Het doel van de samenwerking is om Europa minder afhankelijk te maken van buitenlandse stablecoins zoals USDT van Tether en USDC van Circle. Door een eigen stablecoin te introduceren hopen de banken de autonomie van de Europese financiële sector te versterken. MiCA als basis voor regulering Een belangrijk onderscheid met veel bestaande stablecoins is dat dit Europese initiatief volledig onder het MiCA valt. Deze nieuwe Europese wetgeving voor crypto treedt in 2026 in werking en biedt duidelijke regels voor onder andere stablecoins en crypto dienstverleners. Voor de uitgifte moet het consortium een vergunning verkrijgen als e-money instelling, waarschijnlijk onder toezicht van De Nederlandsche Bank. De naleving van MiCA moet niet alleen zorgen voor transparantie en stabiliteit, maar ook voor vertrouwen bij gebruikers en institutionele partijen. Waar Amerikaanse stablecoins regelmatig onder vuur liggen vanwege een gebrek aan toezicht of twijfel over reserves, kan een euro stablecoin juist een veilig en gereguleerd alternatief bieden. Snelle en programmeerbare transacties Naast stabiliteit en regulering willen de banken ook de technologische voordelen van hun stablecoin bieden. De crypto moet 24/7 inzetbaar zijn voor internationale betalingen en grensoverschrijdende transacties. Dat betekent dat bedrijven en consumenten altijd toegang hebben tot directe transacties. Daarnaast opent de stablecoin de deur naar programmeerbare betalingen, bijvoorbeeld voor supply chain management of de afwikkeling van digitale effecten. ING’s digital asset lead Floris Lugt stelt dat de sector alleen kan profiteren van deze innovaties wanneer banken dezelfde standaarden omarmen. Timing ten opzichte van de digitale euro De plannen voor een euro stablecoin krijgen extra betekenis in het licht van de digitale euro, de central bank digital currency waar de Europese Centrale Bank al jaren onderzoek naar doet. Onlangs gaf ECB bestuurslid Piero Cipollone aan dat een daadwerkelijke lancering van de digitale euro pas in 2029 wordt verwacht. Dit geeft commerciële banken ruimte om eerder een oplossing te bieden die veel van dezelfde voordelen biedt, maar sneller beschikbaar komt. Vooruitzichten voor komend jaar De komende jaren zullen belangrijk zijn voor het succes van de stablecoin. Het consortium werkt ondertussen aan de technische infrastructuur, de noodzakelijke vergunningen en de praktische invulling van de dienstverlening. Individuele banken zouden aanvullende diensten kunnen ontwikkelen, zoals wallets en opslagoplossingen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2283-0.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.007615-1.41%
OP
OP$0.6646+2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:31
Share
SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

Key Takeaways Analysts are split between SHIB price’s short-term bounces and long-term breakout scenarios Descending triangle signals pressure building toward a decisive move Rally projections leaned more on speculation than fundamentals The Shiba Inu coin, SHIB, has been in a downtrend since reaching its monthly high on Sept. 13. The memecoin was down more than […] The post SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001189+1.19%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2367+2.33%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000501-0.79%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 01:32
Share

Trending News

More

NGP Token Crashes 88% After $2M Oracle Hack

ING sluit zich aan bij consortium voor euro-stablecoin

SHIB Traders Make Wild Predictions as Shiba Inu Struggles to Rally

U.S. Core PCE Unchanged at 2.9% in August, Crypto Market Responds

We Asked 3 AIs if Bitcoin’s (BTC) Bull Run Is Over