JUST IN: Crypto Influencer Rate Sheet Leak Reveals Hidden Ads

A leak shared by on-chain investigator @zachxbt has exposed a detailed pricing sheet for over 200 crypto influencers, showing how much they charge for promotional posts and how payments are made.
The document includes wallet addresses and reveals a tiered pricing structure for influencer campaigns.
According to the spreadsheet, top-tier influencers charge between $10,000 and $20,000 per post, while smaller accounts charge between $500 and $1,500.
The sheet also lists package deals, multi-account bundles, and rates for video content, confirming the growing scale and organization of influencer-driven promotions in the crypto market.
The most striking detail from the leak is the lack of transparency. ZachXBT reported:
This means more than 95% of promotional content was not marked as paid, a violation of global advertising guidelines under regulatory bodies like the FTC and ASA. This lack of disclosure blurs the line between organic content and sponsored promotion, misleading retail investors and fueling artificial hype.
The leak confirms that influencer promotion has become a structured and organized business in crypto. High-profile accounts can influence token prices with a single post, while networks of smaller influencers help amplify campaigns and create the impression of widespread interest.
The prevalence of direct, off-contract payments makes these campaigns difficult to trace beyond wallet activity, leaving little accountability and creating opportunities for manipulation.
The dangers of this ecosystem were evident in the CR7 meme coin scam earlier this year. The token, falsely linked to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, surged to a $143 million market cap in minutes before collapsing 98% in a rug pull.
Influencers involved in promoting the token deleted their posts after the collapse, removing traces of their participation.
A similar storm brewed in Argentina, where President Javier Milei faced fraud allegations and impeachment calls over his promotion of the $LIBRA coin.
The leak provides a rare look into crypto’s paid promotion networks, showing a highly organized system that operates with limited oversight. With disclosure requirements often ignored, investors face increasing difficulty distinguishing between genuine interest and paid campaigns.
The findings show the need for tighter regulations, stronger disclosure rules, and more investor awareness.
Until then, experts warn that promotional posts should be treated with caution, especially when they involve unverified projects or celebrity endorsements.