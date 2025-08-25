JUST IN: Grayscale Files for Spot Avalanche ETF as SEC Review Begins

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/25 19:40
Grayscale has set its sights on Avalanche. The digital asset manager has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to convert its Avalanche Trust into a spot Avalanche (AVAX) ETF.

If cleared, the fund would trade under the AVAX ticker and give investors direct exposure to Avalanche through traditional brokerage accounts. 

This is a move that could boost institutional access and credibility for the altcoin.

Grayscale’s Next Big ETF Push

The filing shows Coinbase Custody lined up as custodian, with BNY Mellon acting as administrator and transfer agent. Nasdaq, which already submitted a 19b-4 filing in March 2025 to list the ETF, remains a key player.

Grayscale files with the SEC for a spot Avalanche (AVAX) ETF. Will this move bring altcoin ETFs closer to Wall Street approval?

Why It Matters for Avalanche

A spot AVAX ETF could open the floodgates for institutional investors who want regulated access to Avalanche without navigating crypto exchanges.

More importantly, it could bring higher liquidity, stronger price discovery, and broader adoption. For Avalanche, it’s a chance to step out of Bitcoin and Ethereum’s shadow and cement itself as a serious player in mainstream finance.

The SEC Hurdle

That said, the SEC’s stance on altcoin ETFs is still cautious. While Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have made progress, regulators continue to flag concerns around market manipulation and investor protection when it comes to smaller assets.

Approval of the 19b-4 filing is critical. Without it, the S-1 won’t move forward. The industry is watching closely; not just for Avalanche’s future, but for what the decision signals about the wider altcoin ETF market.

Grayscale’s Bigger Strategy

This move is part of a clear expansion plan. Grayscale has already filed for XRP and Dogecoin ETFs earlier this year, showing that the firm is no longer limiting itself to just Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

If the Avalanche ETF gets through, it could set the tone for the next wave of altcoin ETFs and mark another step in crypto’s push into traditional finance.

