2025/09/15 22:18
According to the latest information, global payment giant PayPal will integrate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and PYUSD into its P2P payment system.

This step will enable users to trade cryptocurrencies more conveniently.

It was stated that this new feature of PayPal aims to further popularize the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

PayPal has introduced PayPal links, a new way to send and receive money via a personalized, one-time link that can be shared in any conversation.

Accordingly, PayPal users in the US can start creating personalized payment links today, with international expansion to the UK, Italy, and other markets starting later this month.

PayPal has announced that it will be integrating Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PYUSD into its P2P payment system, stating that the peer-to-peer (P2P) experience has moved even further.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-payment-giant-paypal-announces-new-bitcoin-btc-and-ethereum-eth-decision-a-new-era-begins/

