JUST IN! US Department of Commerce Partners with Two Surprise Altcoins! Prices Soar!

Chainlink announced that it will be making macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) available on-chain, including real GDP, the PCE price index, and final sales to domestic private buyers, in partnership with the US Department of Commerce (DOC).

It was also stated that the PYTH network was selected by the US Department of Commerce to verify and distribute economic data on-chain.

The statement included the following statements: “The US government is officially moving economic data on-chain, and this historic initiative is made possible by the Pyth Network.

After months of close work with the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Pyth is honored to be selected as a critical component in this initiative.

This undoubtedly represents a critical step in the public sector’s adoption of decentralized infrastructure and demonstrates nationwide validation of Pyth’s role as a trusted provider of secure, transparent, and verifiable data to the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is stated that the US is considering displaying data on 9 blockchains.

Following the news, LINK and PYTH prices rose

