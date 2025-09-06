Justin Bieber Doubles His Album With A Surprise Second Chapter

Justin Bieber surprises fans with Swag II, which launches inside the top 10 on iTunes Top Albums chart while bundled with the original Swag and packed with 23 new tracks. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Justin Bieber shocked fans just a few weeks ago by announcing a new album, Swag. The full-length arrived just hours after he let the world know about it, and the title became another big win on the Billboard charts, producing a number of successful tunes.

It had long been rumored that another full-length was on the way from Bieber, but nobody knew exactly when it would surface. Swag II dropped at midnight on Friday (September 5) with very little warning, just like its predecessor. The Canadian pop star is already climbing on iTunes as Americans wake up and realize that there’s a new project from one of the biggest names in music.

Justin Bieber Jumps Up iTunes

At the time of writing, Swag II ranks at No. 6 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in America. The set will almost surely rise as Friday progresses and word spreads, especially since Bieber gave fans only a few hours to prepare for the release, and many might not even know of the title’s existence.

AJR Lands Just Ahead of Justin Bieber

Swag II is currently the second-highest rising new entry on the iTunes Top Albums ranking in the U.S. It comes in just behind What No One’s Thinking, the new EP from AJR, which opens at No. 5 — one spot above the pop icon.

Other New Arrivals Inside the Top 10

Only two other debuts manage to land inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums tally this frame. Rob Thomas starts his latest, All Night Days, at No. 8. K-pop group Aespa launches its new EP Rich Man at No. 10.

Swag II Expands on the Original

Bieber’s Swag II is bundled with the original Swag and more than doubles the length of the collection. The first Swag featured 21 songs, while the new edition adds 23 more.

Swag peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — a rare near-miss for Bieber — and produced the No. 2 Hot 100 smash “Daisies,” as well as fellow singles “Yukon” and “First Place.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/justin-bieber-doubles-his-album-with-a-surprise-second-chapter/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
