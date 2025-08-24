Justin Bieber Earns A New No. 1 In America

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:21
B
B$0.53431+2.63%
MemeCore
M$0.45752+6.01%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0666-1.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3734+5.48%
Gala
GALA$0.01755-4.72%

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” rises to No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, replacing “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

When Justin Bieber first released his new album Swag, the focus was on “Daisies,” which was quickly promoted as the set’s lead single. Shortly after that track launched in lofty positions on several Billboard charts, another tune, “Yukon,” was pushed to a different audience.

While “Daisies” impacted the pop radio crowd, “Yukon” was categorized by Billboard as R&B, so it landed on those tallies and was serviced to radio stations that focus strictly on rhythmic and R&B cuts. Less than a month into its time on a number of rankings, “Yukon” rises again and manages to score the Canadian pop superstar a new No. 1 smash.

“Yukon” Replaces Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller at No. 1

“Yukon” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Last week, the track sat in the runner-up spot, but this time around Bieber trades places with “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, which stumbles to second place.

Justin Bieber’s Third Career No. 1

Bieber scores his third career No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, which ranks the most successful tracks throughout America on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music that Billboard classifies as hip-hop, rap, or R&B.

Bieber first reached the summit in 2017 alongside DJ Khaled on “I’m the One,” which spent four frames at the top. That track also credited Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne.

Several years later, Bieber earned his first ruler as a frontman when “Peaches,” which also featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks.

“Yummy” and “Essence” with WizKid and Tems Barely Missed No. 1

Throughout the years, Bieber has sent a total of 19 tracks to the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. 13 of those have hit the top 10, and several came very close to dominating, but missed out by just a space or two. “Essence” with WizKid and Tems, and his own “Yummy,” both lagged behind by one space, while “Intentions” with Quavo and “Go Baby,” another Swag track, peaked at No. 3.

“Yukon” May Be Headed for the Top on Several Billboard Charts

“Yukon” also pushes from No. 2 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs chart this week, but the track doesn’t make it to the summit for the very first time. Instead, it returns to its highest placement.

“Yukon” misses out on becoming another leader for Bieber on both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and R&B Digital Song Sales charts, at least for the time being. On those rosters, Brown and Tiller’s “It Depends” blocks him for the moment, although “Yukon” has a lot of heat right now and could conquer those Billboard charts and several others in the coming weeks.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/justin-bieber-earns-a-new-no-1-in-america/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.  Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).  As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.  But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
RealLink
REAL$0.05708+1.80%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003603+0.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:34
Share
A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
Bitcoin
BTC$114,644.4-0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35+1.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Share
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
Solana
SOL$206.4+1.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000129-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020613-7.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade

Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest