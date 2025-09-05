The post Justin Sun Battles Trump’s World Liberty Financial After Token Freeze appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
On-chain data reveals that World Liberty Financial’s (WLFI) controlling address blacklisted a wallet linked to Justin Sun, effectively freezing his tokens. Shortly after, Sun publicly criticized the move, calling it “unreasonable” and against blockchain values. He stressed that as one of WLFI’s early major investors, he contributed both capital and trust, expecting equal treatment alongside other participants. Sun urged the team to unlock his tokens, warning that unilateral actions undermine fairness, transparency, and investor confidence.
