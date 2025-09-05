Justin Sun calls on World Liberty to unlock frozen tokens, pledges $20M buy

Key Takeaways

World Liberty blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet Thursday, freezing 540M unlocked and 2.4B locked WLFI tokens worth more than $3B.

Sun called the move “unreasonable” in an open letter and pledged to buy $10M in WLFI and $10M in ALTS stock to show continued support.

Justin Sun has called on World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to reverse the blacklisting of his address, which froze more than $3 billion worth of unlocked and locked WLFI tokens Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X late Thursday, Sun published an open letter to the WLFI team and community, describing the freeze as “unreasonable” and arguing that tokens are “sacred and inviolable.” He said unilateral actions that freeze investor assets “violate the legitimate rights of investors” and risk undermining broader confidence in the project.

The remarks follow WLFI’s decision to blacklist Sun’s wallet, freezing 540 million unlocked and 2.4 billion locked WLFI after on-chain trackers flagged $9 million worth of WLFI transfers to exchanges.

On Friday morning, Sun doubled down on his support for the project, pledging to market buy $10 million worth of WLFI and $10 million worth of ALTS, the ticker for Nasdaq-listed company Alt5 Sigma.

In early August, Alt5 announced a $1.5 billion offering to create a WLFI token treasury strategy. With this pledge, Sun is seeking to clear the air with the Trumps by signaling support for their projects across both traditional finance and on-chain markets.

WLFI was last trading slightly above $0.18 Friday morning, according to CoinGecko data. ALTS, meanwhile, was up 5% on the day, according to TradingView.