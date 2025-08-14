Justin Sun files lawsuit against Bloomberg, seeking to block disclosure of sensitive financial information

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Tron founder Justin Sun filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg, attempting to prevent the disclosure of his "highly confidential, sensitive, private, and proprietary financial information." He claimed that if this information were made public, it would cause irreparable damage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.